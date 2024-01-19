‘Eliminating that stigma’: Hope Means Nevada hosts youth mental health forum

An event Wednesday at the National Alliance on Mental Illness’ offices in Las Vegas and Reno was the third statewide discussion this school year.

Ella King, 17, a senior at Coronado High School, center, speaks during a youth mental health discussion at National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Southern Nevada Office in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. The event was hosted by Hope Means Nevada, a campaign that aims to eliminate youth suicide. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County teenagers said during a forum Wednesday that they’re seeing more awareness among their peers about mental health resources, but there’s still fear about using them.

The topic arose during the third youth mental health discussion this school year hosted by Hope Means Nevada, a campaign by the nonprofit Nevada Medical Center that aims to eliminate youth suicide.

Students who are part of Hope Means Nevada’s teen committee shared what was happening in their schools related to mental health.

Ella King, 17, a senior at Coronado High School in Henderson, said a lot of improvement occurred during fall semester, including increased communication between students, teachers and counselors.

King said she has seen a lot more receptiveness toward mental health education. “Having that education is really, really helpful for our students.”

But even though students are learning that there are resources, they don’t really feel comfortable using them, she said.

Providing needed support

Ashley Leon Ramirez, a school counselor specialist in the Clark County School District, told attendees that results from a Panorama Education survey — administered three times a year to gauge wellbeing — shows youth are struggling with connectedness and “emotional regulation.”

There have been a lot of violent events around town and recent tragedies at schools that have had an effect on youth, Ramirez said.

The counseling department also has had a heavy focus on supporting special populations such as LGBTQ+ students and foster children, she said.

Ramirez also talked about the importance of supporting teachers, noting that morale is low.

About 20 attendees participated in the discussion from the National Alliance on Mental Illness’ Las Vegas office. Participants also attended from NAMI’s Reno office and via video conferencing.

Hope Means Nevada was founded in April 2020 during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. President and co-founder Julie Murray told attendees that she’s proud of the progress being made.

‘Promoting the solutions’

King said that at her school, students have faced some “pretty standard challenges,” including academics, social isolation and getting along with family.

It’s not necessarily about eliminating the challenges, she said — noting they’re perpetual — “but I think what’s really important is promoting the solutions.”

Bishop Gorman High School Senior Cooper Cunningham, 18, said seniors soon will be hearing back about college acceptances or denials.

“The elephant in the room is obviously college applications and admissions,” he said.

Successes related to mental health at his school are that “we have been eliminating that stigma,” and developing new mental health clubs, Cunningham said.

Part of Wednesday’s discussion Wednesday centered on the new phone number for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Some attendees said they know youth who’ve been hesitant to use it.

Attendees also talked about another resource — the Nevada Teen Peer Support Text Line at 775-296-8336 — which provides peer support.

King said there’s ease in dialing 988, but it also makes youth think of 911 and a situation that’s “super severe.”

King and Cunningham made a video to help explain to their peers how 988 works. They tried to convey that students can call the number as a mental health resource for any reason and that no problem is too small, King said.

Cunningham said he thinks it’s important to emphasize that 988 is not only to help those with suicidal ideation, but also for those who who need help with any mental health struggle.

It’s also important to ensure that youth feel OK dialing the number, he said, and that they realize how strong they are for seeking help.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com. Follow @julieswootton on X.