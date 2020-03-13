Faith Lutheran cancels school Friday due to coronavirus worry

Faith Lutheran Middle and High School will be closed Friday because of coronavirus concerns involving a “member of the Faith Family.”

Dr. Steve Buuck, CEO of Faith Lutheran Middle and High School, is seen in 2018 in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

According to a statement tweeted by school CEO Steve Buuck, the member of the Faith family visited a doctor, who sent the person to be tested for COVID-19.

“The health care facility they went to did not have any tests, and it was recommended that this person stay home until symptoms improve instead,” Buuck said in a message to parents. “While the sick person is not a positive case at this time, out of an abundance of care, school is canceled tomorrow (Friday, March 13)”

The tweet also noted that all after-school activities and practices are also canceled, and that the school would be in communication with parents early next week with an update.

Faith Lutheran had already canceled school for Monday and Tuesday as professional development days for additional training for the possibility of online instruction.