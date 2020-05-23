Faith Lutheran grads get to take spin at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

During the Friday night ceremony, graduating seniors will receive their diplomas in their cars, then take an approximately one-mile “victory lap” around the speedway.

More than 250 high school seniors will celebrate their graduation from Faith Lutheran Middle School & High School in a unique way Friday night by taking a lap of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

In total, 256 seniors will receive their diplomas in their cars with their families, then take an approximately one-mile “victory lap” around the racetrack.

Students and their families will hear a graduation address — as well as remarks from the class valedictorian — via their car radios using the speedway’s low-power FM transmitter.

Steve Buuck, CEO at Faith Lutheran, said Thursday that after all the things the high school seniors missed out on this year, he hopes the graduation will be a “unique, memorable experience” they won’t forget.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the private Christian school — along with others across the Las Vegas Valley — wasn’t able to hold a traditional graduation ceremony. Some are postponing their ceremonies while others began looking into alternatives.

It’s the first time the Las Vegas Motor Speedway has hosted a high school graduation.

“We’re just excited we’re able to give these kids the opportunity to have a commencement,” speedway spokesman Jeff Motley said Thursday, adding it will be an unusual story graduates can tell for decades to come.

Over the next week, the speedway will also host a handful of smaller graduation ceremonies, Motley said, adding that he wasn’t yet sure which schools are participating.

Faith Lutheran is Nevada’s largest private school, with more than 1,900 students. Its campus is near downtown Summerlin.

In early April, the school was considering options for graduation — whether to postpone it until the summer or hold an in-person ceremony.

School officials looked into large venues they could rent and reached out to the speedway.

Buuck said holding graduation at the speedway was a “crazy idea” initially, but since it can accommodate tens of thousands of spectators, it would be plenty of space for approximately 3,000 attendees to spread out.

But after consulting with health experts, school officials decided attendees should stay in their cars to be respectful of social distancing guidelines, he said.

On Friday night when each student and their family arrives at the speedway, they’ll be handed a checkered flag, keepsake mask with Faith Lutheran’s logo on it and a graduation program. Each car will park in a designated spot marked with chalk.

After listening to an approximately 30-minute ceremony, each car one-by-one will make a 15-second drive to the starting line. During that time, each student’s name and information such as their future plans will be announced.

Then, each car will take almost a complete lap around the speedway. Students and their families aren’t allowed to travel at NASCAR speeds, though. They’ve been instructed to abide by a 40-mph speed limit.

After the victory lap, families have the option of going to a parking lot where four stages are set up to allow one family at a time to take photos.

