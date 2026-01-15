Feds announce probe into UNR, allege sex-based sports discrimination

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights claims the Reno college discriminates against women with policies that allow students to participate in sports based on their gender identity.

Federal education officials announced a Title IX investigation into a Nevada university on Wednesday, alleging its sports programs discriminate against women by allowing transgender athletes to compete.

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights said it initiated investigations into the University of Nevada, Reno, and 17 other education entities for having “policies or practices that discriminate on the basis of sex by permitting students to participate in sports based on their ‘gender identity,’ not biological sex.”

Other entities that the office said it will investigate include the New York City Department of Education and the Hawaii State Department of Education, among other smaller colleges and school districts across ten states.

“Time and again, the Trump Administration has made its position clear: violations of women’s rights, dignity, and fairness are unacceptable,” said Kimberly Richey, the department’s assistant secretary for civil rights, in a press release. “We will leave no stone unturned in these investigations to uphold women’s right to equal access in education programs — a fight that started over half a century ago and is far from finished.”

In a statement issued Wednesday afternoon, a UNR spokesperson said it had not yet received any correspondence from the office.

“If we do receive any correspondence, we will review and respond appropriately through the proper legal and administrative channels,” the spokesperson wrote to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “The University remains committed to fostering an inclusive, supportive, and respectful campus environment for all of our students. We also recognize and uphold our responsibilities under state and federal law, and we will continue to act in accordance with the U.S. Constitution.”

The Office for Civil Rights announced the investigation one day after the U.S. Supreme Court seemed likely to uphold state laws barring transgender girls and women from playing on school athletic teams after hearing arguments on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Gov. Joe Lombardo said he would lead a ballot initiative petition titled “Protect Girls’ Sports” to prevent transgender athletes from playing in leagues that reflect their gender identity. Critics of the initiative told the Review-Journal they expect it to face legal challenges.

It is currently unclear how many transgender athletes compete in scholastic or collegiate competitions in Nevada.

UNR previously saw federal scrutiny from the Department of Justice in September over its “UndocuPack” program. The program served as a resource hub for undocumented UNR students. DOJ officials alleged that the program was steering “illegal aliens toward financial aid, scholarships, and career opportunities that do not require applicants to provide a Social Security Number.”

