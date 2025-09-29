Feds probe UNR’s support for undocumented students

The University of Nevada, Reno’s UndocuPack resource for undocumented students is under federal investigation after the Justice Department questioned its funding and purpose.

A resource hub for undocumented students at the University of Nevada, Reno, is being scrutinized by the federal government.

On Friday, Department of Justice officials sent a investigation referral to Department of Education Secretary Linda McMahon requesting to probe whether UNR is using tax dollars to “subsidize or promote illegal immigration.”

The referral, which also addressed UNR President Brian Sandoval, was co-signed by Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon and Sigal Chattah, the acting U.S. attorney in Nevada.

Added the letter: “We look forward to working together.”

The UNR program is “UndocuPack,” where undocumented students and students in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program could “get connected to resources,” according to an archived summarized description.

In a media response Monday, UNR acknowledged that UndocuPack’s website was taken down after the university received the letter, “allowing us to thoroughly review the program and information at this time, ensuring the program follows state and federal law, and is in accordance with the U.S. Constitution.”

UNR said it “will respond appropriately through the proper legal and administrative challenges.”

The DOJ officials alleged that the UNR program was steering “illegal aliens toward financial aid, scholarships, and career opportunities that do not require applicants to provide a Social Security Number.”

Dhillon and Chattah cited the 1996 Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act, which bars “most taxpayer-funded benefits” for undocumented migrants, according to the letter.

Undocumented residents and DACA recipients already aren’t eligible for the Federal Student Aid program, according to the Department of Education. “However, you may be eligible for other types of student financial aid (state aid, college or career/trade school financial aid, or private scholarships).”

The letter quoted UndocuPack director Janet Najera, who purportedly stated that “UNR’s ‘goal is to grow the program and provide more support’” to undocumented migrants.

Najera is a doctoral candidate at UNR’s Equity, Diversity, and Language Education program, the letter said.

UNR said Monday that UndocuPack was staffed by one full-time employee “who remains a program manager” at the university.

Chattah’s office, the Nevada System of Higher Education and the U.S. Department of Education did not respond to requests seeking comment.

“The University remains committed to fostering an inclusive, supportive, and respectful campus environment for all of our students,” UNR said. “As we assess the correspondence from the Department of Justice, our focus remains on ensuring that every student has the opportunity to pursue their educational and professional goals in a safe and welcoming environment,” the statement added.

