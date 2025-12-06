‘First official step’ taken toward opening of Nevada State University campus in NLV

Nevada State University is a step closer toward opening a new campus in North Las Vegas following a Board of Regents vote Friday, officials announced.

An artist rendering of the future NSU North Las Vegas Campus. (Courtesy of Agora Realty)

The regents, which direct the Nevada System of Higher Education, gave the green light on a lease proposal for a planned three-story academic building near Lake Mead Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard in North Las Vegas that would open in 2027, according to a news release Friday issued by the city of North Las Vegas.

The vote marks “the first official step toward establishing a campus in the city,” the news release said.

North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown said in a statement that the new campus will “transform” the city’s downtown core and “open doors to better career paths” for city residents.

“I am so proud to have Nevada State University as a partner in bringing educational opportunities to the heart of our community,” Goynes-Brown said.

Plans call for the 30,000-square-foot building to be a primary component of the “NLV Gateway,” a 19-acre development by Agora Realty and Management, according to the release.

Construction on the Nevada State University building is expected to start in the spring. Nevada State University’s main campus is in southeast Henderson near Interstate 11 and Nevada State Drive.

“Our partnership with the City of North Las Vegas is a bold investment in Nevada’s future,” said Dr. Amber Lopez Lasater, acting president for the university. “Through an innovative public-private model, we are building a next-generation Nevada State University campus that expands access to higher education, drives workforce development, and strengthens long-term economic growth.”

Investment in the campus project will come from a number of entities, including the city of North Las Vegas, NV Energy, and an anonymous donor, according to the press release.

Nevada State University, formerly known as Nevada State College, serves over 8,400 students, according to the release.

