Foothill wins big in Review-Journal’s High School Journalism Awards
The Henderson campus won best high school newspaper, one of 21 awards the school took home in the 46th High School Journalism Awards, judged by RJ staff.
Judges called the school’s paper, the Hillside Hotwire, the “standard for high school journalism in Southern Nevada.”
“Amazing photography and layouts really make every page splash, and the writing is top-notch. I hope Foothill’s students know how lucky they are to have a journalism team that produces such great keepsakes,” the judges wrote in the comments.
Right behind Foothill were Sunrise Mountain High School and Bonanza High School, whose newspapers placed second and third respectively. Sunrise Mountain took home 12 awards and Bonanza High School received six.
Las Vegas Academy of the Arts won best news website, which was praised by judges for its clean presentation and good variety of topics. The school landed a total of six awards.
“We continue to see outstanding work from high school journalists across the valley, and we’re very pleased to recognize the very best reporting, photography, design and video work each year,” Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said. “The commitment from these schools and their student newsrooms is fantastic. The students they cover are winners, too.”
The competition was judged by the Review-Journal’s newsroom.
Multimedia awards
Spring Valley High School, which received nine awards, won best digital video story for a piece by Cooper Turner and Angel Callejas. It also earned the award for best student-produced newscast.
“Students were passionate and described the process of putting on a show in detail. I left feeling informed. Fantastic job,” the judges wrote of the video story.
The Meadows School took home one first place award for on-air talent for the “Sideline Reporter,” by Brianna Langberg.
Silverado High School student Saliye Demarchena won both best illustration and best editorial cartoon for “Dear couples: Please stop making out in the hallway.” The school won six awards total.
“The point is clear, the artistry is excellent. The use of the Sun with the awkward expression is one of the additional ‘Easter eggs’ (surprise bonuses) that readers love and makes the cartoon more memorable, giving it a lasting impact,” judges wrote.
Individual stories
Sierra Vista High School student Penelope Marquez won best opinion writing for a piece titled, “Trump’s Denial of the ‘American Dream.’” The school won three awards total.
Spring Valley High School got first place for both news feature and feature story.
The judges called Malik Khan’s piece, “Star Student Balances Muslim Beliefs with American Norms” a “standout entry.”
“Kudos for picking an interesting subject and going the extra mile for relevant interviews,” they wrote.
The best entertainment story went to Tearlynn Bell of Sunrise Mountain High School for an article titled, “Lipstick and labels: The demonization of hyperfemininity.”
Foothill stands out
Foothill earned nine first-place awards, four second-place awards and eight third-place awards in this year’s competition.
Foothill junior Paige Ackerman won most valuable staffer for her work as the Hillside Hotwire’s editor-in-chief. Among her several awards were two first-place wins in photography.
“She has a gift for writing some great stories and finding the human element in the story. In addition to the many hours that she spent in the journalism room editing and creating/fixing layouts, she also volunteered to take photos at after school events, which is amazing,” the newspaper’s adviser, Bill Tobler, wrote.
Here is the full list of winners for the Las Vegas Review-Journal's 46th High School Journalism Awards contest:
Best newspaper
First place: Foothill High School
Second place: Sunrise Mountain High School
Third place: Bonanza High School
Best News Website
First place: Las Vegas Academy of the Arts
Second place: Sierra Vista High School
Third place: Foothill High School
Best Editorial
First place: Foothill High School, "No school November should start on the 1st," by Paige Ackerman
Second place: Sunrise Mountain High School, "New late arrival policy has flaws," by Madeline Villegas
Third place: Sunrise Mountain High School, "All summative May not be the best system," by Nayeli Cervantes
Opinion Writing
First place: Sierra Vista High School, "Trump's denial of the 'American Dream,'" by Penelope Marquez
Second place: Sunrise Mountain High School, "Driver's ed needs to be taught earlier in school," by Kaxandra Ayala
Third place: Las Vegas Academy of the Arts, "Google and LGBTQ+ rights and compliance," by Jayce Rodrigues
Best Illustration
First place: Silverado High School, "Dear couples: Please stop making out in the hallway," by Saliye Demarchena
Second place: Sunrise Mountain High School, "Romance," by Jordan Jackson
Third place: Sunrise Mountain High School, "Teen fashion," by Jordan Jackson
Editorial cartoon
First place: Silverado High School, "Dear couples: Please stop making out in the hallway," by Saliye Demarchena
Second place: Sunrise Mountain High School, "Many kids feel voting age should be dropped to 17," by Jordan Jackson
Third place: Sunrise Mountain High School, "Late," by Jordan Jackson
Best Sports News Story
First place: Foothill High School, "FHS pilots higher security," by Caysea Winn
Second place: Sunrise Mountain High School, "Mbappe signs to real Madrid," by Maria Linares Contreras
Third place: Foothill High School, "Swinging for the fences and settling the score," by Paige Ackerman
Best Sports Feature
First place: Foothill High School, "Heart and hustle," by Caysea Winn
Second place: Sunrise Mountain High School, "Trans banned from competitive sports!" by Christian Morales
Third place: Sierra Vista High School, "Ariella Maika: Setting new records," by Danica Macaalay
Best News Story
First place: Sunrise Mountain High School, "SMHS student earns pilot license," by Tearlynn Bell
Second place: Foothill High School, "Spreading pawsitivity," by Emily Scott
Third place: Foothill High School, "A road in transition," by Enrique Luna
Best News Feature Story
First place: Spring Valley High School "Star student balances Muslim beliefs with American norms," by Malik Khan
Second place: Bonanza High School, "Prioritizing safety," by Rosemarie White
Third place: Spring Valley High School, "It's just a joke!': Hate speech and the undermining of progress," by Kate Burak
Best Feature Story
First place: Spring Valley High School, "A vision beyond sight: William Harmon's journey as a blind educator in Las Vegas," by Brianna Perez
Second place: Spring Valley High School, "Reviving the roar" Can SVHS reignite school spirit," Jovanna Petit
Third place: Las Vegas Academy of the Arts, "Personal travel blog: the Narrows-Zion National Park," by Parker Toth
Best Entertainment Story
First place: Sunrise Mountain High School, "Lipstick and labels: The demonization of hyperfemininity," by Tearlynn Bell
Second place: Bonanza High School, "Aaron Samuels, hot body, girl army: The recipe to destroy Regina George is ready," by Jolynn Willey
Third place: Silverado High School, "AI: The game-breaking bug in the video gaming industry," by Charlotte Hong
Best One Page Design
First place: Foothill High School, "And the crowd goes wild," by Paige Ackerman
Second place: Bonanza High School, "Prioritizing safety," by Rosemarie White
Best Headline
First place: Las Vegas Academy of the Arts, "Spilling the tea on popular Las Vegas teahouses," by Eliana Wehrle
Second place: Silverado High School, "To act or not to act, there is no question," by Naomi Jackson
Third place: Bonanza High School, "No mirrors, no sense," by Shakyra Ramirez
Best Advertisement
First place: Foothill High School, "Local advertising opportunity," by Paige Ackerman
Second place: Foothill High School, "Jersey Mikes," by AJ Fisher
Best Sports Photo
First place: Spring Valley High School, Emy Solivar Saulog
Second place: Sunrise Mountain High School, Adrian Garcia
Third place: Foothill High School, Leilani Rodriguez
Best News Photo
First place: Foothill High School, Paige Ackerman
Second place: Foothill High School, Enrique Luna
Best Feature Photo
First place: Foothill High School, Paige Ackerman
Second place: Silverado High School, Saliye Demarchena
Third place: Foothill High School, Paige Ackerman
Best Photo Illustration
First place: Sunrise Mountain High School, Omaly Leon
Best Digital Video Storytelling
First place: Spring Valley High School, video by Cooper Turner and Angel Callejas
Second place: Las Vegas Academy of the Arts, video by Stellar Slentz-Baeb, Eliana Wehrle and Citlali Lopez
Third place: Las Vegas Academy of the Arts, video by Parker Toth, Aliyah Billings and Violet Gude
Best Student Produced Newscast
First place: Spring Valley High School, McKenna Peterson, Ethan Hill, Soleil Serafin and Gianna Luna
Second place: Silverado High School, SBN crew
Third place: Foothill High School, "Better than booktok: The naturals"
On-air talent
First place: The Meadows School, "Sideline reporter," Brianna Langberg
Second place: Spring Valley High School, "4/4/25," Emma Behrens
Third place: Bonanza High School, "KBHS news show for the week of Monday, Oct. 28, 2024," Ulises Santana and Nick Ledezma
Editing
First place: Spring Valley High School, "Legally Blonde," by Emma Behrens
Second place: Bonanza High School, "KBHS presents BTV, Season 1, Episode 5," by Jose Arias
Third place: Foothill High School, "Ep. 9 A Deadly Education," by Paige Ackerman and AJ Fisher
Social Media Engagement
First place: Foothill High School, "Third Hillside Hotwire issue announcement," by Foothill Student Social Team
Second place: Foothill High School, "Paige Ackerman: Football Interview, September 18," Foothill Student Social Team
Third place: Foothill High School, "Second Hillside Hotwire Issue Announcement," by Foothill Student Social Team
Most valuable staffer
First place: Foothill High School, Paige Ackerman