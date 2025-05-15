Foothill wins big in Review-Journal’s High School Journalism Awards

The Henderson campus won best high school newspaper, one of 21 awards the school took home in the 46th High School Journalism Awards, judged by RJ staff.

The Foothill High School Hillside Hotwire staff prepare to deliver the final issue of the news magazine to classrooms during fourth period Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (Bill C. Tobler, Foothill High School Hillside Hotwire adviser)

Foothill High School took top honors for best high school newspaper, one of 21 awards the Henderson school received in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s 46th High School Journalism Awards.

Judges called the school’s paper, the Hillside Hotwire, the “standard for high school journalism in Southern Nevada.”

“Amazing photography and layouts really make every page splash, and the writing is top-notch. I hope Foothill’s students know how lucky they are to have a journalism team that produces such great keepsakes,” the judges wrote in the comments.

Right behind Foothill were Sunrise Mountain High School and Bonanza High School, whose newspapers placed second and third respectively. Sunrise Mountain took home 12 awards and Bonanza High School received six.

Las Vegas Academy of the Arts won best news website, which was praised by judges for its clean presentation and good variety of topics. The school landed a total of six awards.

“We continue to see outstanding work from high school journalists across the valley, and we’re very pleased to recognize the very best reporting, photography, design and video work each year,” Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said. “The commitment from these schools and their student newsrooms is fantastic. The students they cover are winners, too.”

The competition was judged by the Review-Journal’s newsroom.

Multimedia awards

Spring Valley High School, which received nine awards, won best digital video story for a piece by Cooper Turner and Angel Callejas. It also earned the award for best student-produced newscast.

“Students were passionate and described the process of putting on a show in detail. I left feeling informed. Fantastic job,” the judges wrote of the video story.

The Meadows School took home one first place award for on-air talent for the “Sideline Reporter,” by Brianna Langberg.

Silverado High School student Saliye Demarchena won both best illustration and best editorial cartoon for “Dear couples: Please stop making out in the hallway.” The school won six awards total.

“The point is clear, the artistry is excellent. The use of the Sun with the awkward expression is one of the additional ‘Easter eggs’ (surprise bonuses) that readers love and makes the cartoon more memorable, giving it a lasting impact,” judges wrote.

Individual stories

Sierra Vista High School student Penelope Marquez won best opinion writing for a piece titled, “Trump’s Denial of the ‘American Dream.’” The school won three awards total.

Spring Valley High School got first place for both news feature and feature story.

The judges called Malik Khan’s piece, “Star Student Balances Muslim Beliefs with American Norms” a “standout entry.”

“Kudos for picking an interesting subject and going the extra mile for relevant interviews,” they wrote.

The best entertainment story went to Tearlynn Bell of Sunrise Mountain High School for an article titled, “Lipstick and labels: The demonization of hyperfemininity.”

Foothill stands out

Foothill earned nine first-place awards, four second-place awards and eight third-place awards in this year’s competition.

Foothill junior Paige Ackerman won most valuable staffer for her work as the Hillside Hotwire’s editor-in-chief. Among her several awards were two first-place wins in photography.

“She has a gift for writing some great stories and finding the human element in the story. In addition to the many hours that she spent in the journalism room editing and creating/fixing layouts, she also volunteered to take photos at after school events, which is amazing,” the newspaper’s adviser, Bill Tobler, wrote.

Here is the full list of winners for the Las Vegas Review-Journal's 46th High School Journalism Awards contest:

Best newspaper

First place: Foothill High School

Second place: Sunrise Mountain High School

Third place: Bonanza High School

Best News Website

First place: Las Vegas Academy of the Arts

Second place: Sierra Vista High School

Third place: Foothill High School

Best Editorial

First place: Foothill High School, "No school November should start on the 1st," by Paige Ackerman

Second place: Sunrise Mountain High School, "New late arrival policy has flaws," by Madeline Villegas

Third place: Sunrise Mountain High School, "All summative May not be the best system," by Nayeli Cervantes

Opinion Writing

First place: Sierra Vista High School, "Trump's denial of the 'American Dream,'" by Penelope Marquez

Second place: Sunrise Mountain High School, "Driver's ed needs to be taught earlier in school," by Kaxandra Ayala

Third place: Las Vegas Academy of the Arts, "Google and LGBTQ+ rights and compliance," by Jayce Rodrigues

Best Illustration

First place: Silverado High School, "Dear couples: Please stop making out in the hallway," by Saliye Demarchena

Second place: Sunrise Mountain High School, "Romance," by Jordan Jackson

Third place: Sunrise Mountain High School, "Teen fashion," by Jordan Jackson

Editorial cartoon

First place: Silverado High School, "Dear couples: Please stop making out in the hallway," by Saliye Demarchena

Second place: Sunrise Mountain High School, "Many kids feel voting age should be dropped to 17," by Jordan Jackson

Third place: Sunrise Mountain High School, "Late," by Jordan Jackson

Best Sports News Story

First place: Foothill High School, "FHS pilots higher security," by Caysea Winn

Second place: Sunrise Mountain High School, "Mbappe signs to real Madrid," by Maria Linares Contreras

Third place: Foothill High School, "Swinging for the fences and settling the score," by Paige Ackerman

Best Sports Feature

First place: Foothill High School, "Heart and hustle," by Caysea Winn

Second place: Sunrise Mountain High School, "Trans banned from competitive sports!" by Christian Morales

Third place: Sierra Vista High School, "Ariella Maika: Setting new records," by Danica Macaalay

Best News Story

First place: Sunrise Mountain High School, "SMHS student earns pilot license," by Tearlynn Bell

Second place: Foothill High School, "Spreading pawsitivity," by Emily Scott

Third place: Foothill High School, "A road in transition," by Enrique Luna

Best News Feature Story

First place: Spring Valley High School "Star student balances Muslim beliefs with American norms," by Malik Khan

Second place: Bonanza High School, "Prioritizing safety," by Rosemarie White

Third place: Spring Valley High School, "It's just a joke!': Hate speech and the undermining of progress," by Kate Burak

Best Feature Story

First place: Spring Valley High School, "A vision beyond sight: William Harmon's journey as a blind educator in Las Vegas," by Brianna Perez

Second place: Spring Valley High School, "Reviving the roar" Can SVHS reignite school spirit," Jovanna Petit

Third place: Las Vegas Academy of the Arts, "Personal travel blog: the Narrows-Zion National Park," by Parker Toth

Best Entertainment Story

First place: Sunrise Mountain High School, "Lipstick and labels: The demonization of hyperfemininity," by Tearlynn Bell

Second place: Bonanza High School, "Aaron Samuels, hot body, girl army: The recipe to destroy Regina George is ready," by Jolynn Willey

Third place: Silverado High School, "AI: The game-breaking bug in the video gaming industry," by Charlotte Hong

Best One Page Design

First place: Foothill High School, "And the crowd goes wild," by Paige Ackerman

Second place: Bonanza High School, "Prioritizing safety," by Rosemarie White

Best Headline

First place: Las Vegas Academy of the Arts, "Spilling the tea on popular Las Vegas teahouses," by Eliana Wehrle

Second place: Silverado High School, "To act or not to act, there is no question," by Naomi Jackson

Third place: Bonanza High School, "No mirrors, no sense," by Shakyra Ramirez

Best Advertisement

First place: Foothill High School, "Local advertising opportunity," by Paige Ackerman

Second place: Foothill High School, "Jersey Mikes," by AJ Fisher

Best Sports Photo

First place: Spring Valley High School, Emy Solivar Saulog

Second place: Sunrise Mountain High School, Adrian Garcia

Third place: Foothill High School, Leilani Rodriguez

Best News Photo

First place: Foothill High School, Paige Ackerman

Second place: Foothill High School, Enrique Luna

Best Feature Photo

First place: Foothill High School, Paige Ackerman

Second place: Silverado High School, Saliye Demarchena

Third place: Foothill High School, Paige Ackerman

Best Photo Illustration

First place: Sunrise Mountain High School, Omaly Leon

Best Digital Video Storytelling

First place: Spring Valley High School, video by Cooper Turner and Angel Callejas

Second place: Las Vegas Academy of the Arts, video by Stellar Slentz-Baeb, Eliana Wehrle and Citlali Lopez

Third place: Las Vegas Academy of the Arts, video by Parker Toth, Aliyah Billings and Violet Gude

Best Student Produced Newscast

First place: Spring Valley High School, McKenna Peterson, Ethan Hill, Soleil Serafin and Gianna Luna

Second place: Silverado High School, SBN crew

Third place: Foothill High School, "Better than booktok: The naturals"

On-air talent

First place: The Meadows School, "Sideline reporter," Brianna Langberg

Second place: Spring Valley High School, "4/4/25," Emma Behrens

Third place: Bonanza High School, "KBHS news show for the week of Monday, Oct. 28, 2024," Ulises Santana and Nick Ledezma

Editing

First place: Spring Valley High School, "Legally Blonde," by Emma Behrens

Second place: Bonanza High School, "KBHS presents BTV, Season 1, Episode 5," by Jose Arias

Third place: Foothill High School, "Ep. 9 A Deadly Education," by Paige Ackerman and AJ Fisher

Social Media Engagement

First place: Foothill High School, "Third Hillside Hotwire issue announcement," by Foothill Student Social Team

Second place: Foothill High School, "Paige Ackerman: Football Interview, September 18," Foothill Student Social Team

Third place: Foothill High School, "Second Hillside Hotwire Issue Announcement," by Foothill Student Social Team

Most valuable staffer

First place: Foothill High School, Paige Ackerman