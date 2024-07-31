100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Education

Former CCSD superintendent gets new education job

Clark County School Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @roo ...
Clark County School Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
More Stories
Louise Zhou, right, a teacher at Sunrise Mountain High School, watches as newly hired teachers ...
Gov. Joe Lombardo delivers keynote speech to new CCSD educators
What’s next for Mirage workers? For many, it’s back to school
Green Valley basketball coach Eric Johnston reacts during a game against Beverly Hills at Green ...
Beloved Henderson journalism teacher, basketball coach dies
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CCSD wants new school in northwest Las Vegas Valley
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 30, 2024 - 7:53 pm
 
Updated July 30, 2024 - 7:57 pm

Prometric, an educational testing service, announced former Clark County School District Superintendent Jesús Jara as the company’s new global practice leader, according to a news release.

Jara, on his way out of his role as superintendent, gave new contracts to school district top administrators, plus benefits, that could cost taxpayers $3 million. Some elected School Board trustees said they only learned of the new spending after Las Vegas Review-Journal filed records requests.

Jara will be entering Prometric’s “newly created” role of K-12 Global Practice Leader, which the company said will “address the evolving needs of the K-12 Education market, including the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI) in education,” according to the release.

Pay hikes given out by Jara included a pay hike of 40 percent to the CCSD chief of police.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Las Vegas officer among 2 hurt in southeast valley crash — PHOTOS
recommend 2
Second of 2 Las Vegas apartment fires damages 12 units
recommend 3
Gas line suspected in Las Vegas apartment fire
recommend 4
Popular Lake Mead site closing after reports of crime, damage
recommend 5
Slot machines go down in outage at Henderson resort
recommend 6
Sneakerheads descend on Las Vegas for Sneaker Con