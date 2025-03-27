Former Nevada superintendent of schools to hold interim role

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo announced Thursday that Steve Canavero will serve as interim superintendent of public instruction starting April 14.

Steve Canavero, left, superintendent of public instruction for the Nevada Department of Education, and Gov. Brian Sandoval congratulate Richard Knoeppel, center, an architectural design instructor at Advanced Technologies Academy, for being named the 2018 Nevada Teacher of the Year on Oct. 29, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

“It’s a privilege to appoint Steve Canavero as our interim Superintendent of Public Instruction,” Lombardo said in a statement. “With decades of experience, Steve brings a wealth of knowledge and a unique perspective to guide our education system through this vital transition.”

Jhone Ebert, who has served in the role since 2019, was recently selected as the next superintendent of the Clark County School District. The school district is still working out her contract and start date.

Canavero is no stranger to the role of state superintendent. He served as state superintendent from 2016 to 2019 under then-Gov. Brian Sandoval. Prior to that, he was the deputy superintendent for student achievement for two years. He also served as the founding executive director of the State Public School Charter Authority, where he led Nevada’s efforts to expand student access to quality charter schools.

He started in education as a teacher and administrator, before earning a doctorate in education leadership at the University of Nevada, Reno.

When it comes time to select a permanent education leader for the state, the State Board of Education will put forward three names for Lombardo to select from.

