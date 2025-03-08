58°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Education

Former North Las Vegas school official arrested

Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas. (Google maps)
Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas. (Google maps)
More Stories
UNLV President Keith Whitfield speaks to faculty and staff during an all hands meeting in the S ...
Why such turnover for UNLV presidents? Some blame the Board of Regents
Arnold Vasquez, interim director of University Police Services, speaks to media during a tour o ...
Why did Southern Nevada university crime numbers rise last year?
Metropolitan Police Department vehicle lights. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Child with fake gun detained near Las Vegas middle school
UNLV welcomes new leader after Whitfield’s sudden departure
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 7, 2025 - 4:51 pm
 

The Clark County School District Police Department has released the following statement;

“The Department arrested 54-year-old Hearley Smith on Friday. Smith was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges related to sexual misconduct with a student.

The arrest stems from an investigation initiated at Canyon Springs High School on February 24, 2025. Smith last worked as an assistant principal at Canyon Springs High School. He has separated from the District and will no longer be allowed on campus. Smith had been employed by the District since 2004.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES