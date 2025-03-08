Former North Las Vegas school official arrested

The Clark County School District Police Department has arrested the former assistant principal at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas.

Why did Southern Nevada university crime numbers rise last year?

Why such turnover for UNLV presidents? Some blame the Board of Regents

The Clark County School District Police Department has released the following statement;

“The Department arrested 54-year-old Hearley Smith on Friday. Smith was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges related to sexual misconduct with a student.

The arrest stems from an investigation initiated at Canyon Springs High School on February 24, 2025. Smith last worked as an assistant principal at Canyon Springs High School. He has separated from the District and will no longer be allowed on campus. Smith had been employed by the District since 2004.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.