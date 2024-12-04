58°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Education

Former state senator tapped for seat on Nevada Board of Regents

Sen. Pete Goicoechea, R-Eureka, asks a question during a Finance Committee meeting in the Legis ...
Sen. Pete Goicoechea, R-Eureka, asks a question during a Finance Committee meeting in the Legislative Building in Carson City Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
More Stories
Clark County School District Board of Trustees clerk Lola Brooks during a board meeting at the ...
CCSD Trustee Lola Brooks resigns prior to end of her term
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CCSD PE teacher accused of sexual assault of child
UNLV theater arts major Kennedy Jackson poses with her mural outside Beam Hall on the UNLV camp ...
UNLV braces for emotional anniversary of fatal shooting
Azadeh Alizadeh, the new UNR Clark County extension horticulture specialist, examines a pear gr ...
UNR hires expert to bring green to Las Vegas’ beige desert
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 3, 2024 - 5:02 pm
 

Former state Sen. Pete Goicoechea was appointed to the Nevada Board of Regents by Gov. Joe Lombardo on Tuesday afternoon.

“Senator Goicoechea’s lifetime of public service is unparalleled,” Lombardo said in his announcement. “With his decades of leadership in representing Nevada’s rural communities, Senator Goicoechea will provide invaluable insight and perspective for our higher education system.”

The board oversees Nevada’s higher education system, which includes Nevada’s four community colleges, two universities, a research institute and a state college.

Goicoechea served as a Republican in the Nevada State Senate since 2012. Prior to his time in the Senate, he served in the Nevada Assembly for a decade, where he served as Minority Floor Leader from 2011-2012 and as Minority Whip from 2007-2010. He also served as a Eureka County Commissioner for 16 years.

As a regent, Goicoechea will represent the previously vacant District 8, which includes parts of Clark, Elko, Esmeralda, Eureka, Lincoln, Nye and White Pine counties.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES