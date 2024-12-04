Former state senator tapped for seat on Nevada Board of Regents

Former Nevada State Senator Pete Goicoechea was appointed to the Board of Regents by Gov. Joe Lombardo on Tuesday afternoon.

Sen. Pete Goicoechea, R-Eureka, asks a question during a Finance Committee meeting in the Legislative Building in Carson City Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Former state Sen. Pete Goicoechea was appointed to the Nevada Board of Regents by Gov. Joe Lombardo on Tuesday afternoon.

“Senator Goicoechea’s lifetime of public service is unparalleled,” Lombardo said in his announcement. “With his decades of leadership in representing Nevada’s rural communities, Senator Goicoechea will provide invaluable insight and perspective for our higher education system.”

The board oversees Nevada’s higher education system, which includes Nevada’s four community colleges, two universities, a research institute and a state college.

Goicoechea served as a Republican in the Nevada State Senate since 2012. Prior to his time in the Senate, he served in the Nevada Assembly for a decade, where he served as Minority Floor Leader from 2011-2012 and as Minority Whip from 2007-2010. He also served as a Eureka County Commissioner for 16 years.

As a regent, Goicoechea will represent the previously vacant District 8, which includes parts of Clark, Elko, Esmeralda, Eureka, Lincoln, Nye and White Pine counties.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com.