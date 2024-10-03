Foundation offers $400K worth of scholarships for higher education

Clark County High School seniors can now apply to become one of 11 students to receive up to $25,000 per year toward higher education.

Jana Alnajjar, left, receives a $100,000 college scholarship from The Rogers Foundation at The Beverly Theater on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

A former group of Martinez Elementary School students, who are now high school seniors, receive college scholarships from The Rogers Foundation at The Beverly Theater on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Beverly Rogers, left, and Rory Reid, leadership at The Rogers Foundation, speak during the Heart of Education awards at The Smith Center on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. Their foundation helps honor 20 educators in the Clark County School District with $5,000 each. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Clark County High School seniors are eligible to apply to be one of 11 students selected to receive scholarships of up to $25,000 per year toward higher education.

Students who have taken the SAT or ACT, regardless of their scores, can apply by Feb. 2 for scholarships from the Rogers Foundation, a privately funded charitable foundation.

“This is truly the best time of year for us, as it reflects our dedication to transforming lives through education,” Janae Downey, chief financial officer of The Rogers Foundation, said in a press release Thursday. “We recognize the significant challenges that come with preparing for college, especially the financial strain. Our mission is to help ease that burden and open doors to a brighter future for these deserving scholars.”

The foundation will offer three tiers of scholarships, each of which are renewable for an additional three years. One student will receive the “prestigious scholarship” of $25,000, five students will receive $10,000 and five more will receive $5,000.

Funding will go toward attending any institution of higher education, including vocational or technical schools, community colleges or state universities.

The foundation has offered scholarships since 2015 and has enabled 262 high school graduates to “pursue their education dreams,” according to the release.

