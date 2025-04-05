59°F
Four UNLV international students have visas revoked, official says

Students walk along a sidewalk at UNLV. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Four international students at UNLV have had their visas revoked by federal immigration authorities, according to an email sent to members of the campus community Friday evening.

The students were not identified publicly in accordance with federal privacy laws, according to the email, which was sent by UNLV Executive Vice President and Provost Chris Heavey.

“We recognize that this news may be difficult for some,” Heavey wrote in the email. “Unfortunately, similar circumstances are affecting many universities and colleges across the country, and so we were prepared for this possibility. We are offering support and guidance to the students during this difficult time, including helping those in need to fulfill requirements necessary to complete their spring semester.”

The email did not say why the visas were revoked.

If anyone in the UNLV community is in need of support services following the news, the email stated university officials “urge you to please utilize our mental health and wellness resources, or talk to a friend or colleague.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

