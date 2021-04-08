Fundraisers plan ‘major announcement’ on UNLV medical education building

The Nevada Health & Bioscience Corp., which is raising money for the project, has scheduled a news briefing at 10 a.m. Thursday.

A rendering of the UNLV School of Medicine's first building. (Nevada Health and Bioscience Asset Corporation/TSK Architects)

Maureen Schafer, president and CEO of Nevada Health & Bioscience Corporation, looks on at the site of the future medical education building for UNLV’s School of Medicine in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The corporation that’s overseeing the UNLV School of Medicine’s medical education building project says it will make a “major announcement” Thursday.

The Nevada Health & Bioscience Corp., which is raising money for the project, is holding a news conference with reporters slated to begin at 10 a.m.

The medical education building, the medical school’s first permanent facility, is under construction on Shadow Lane in central Las Vegas.

Groundbreaking for the approximately $125 million facility occurred in October 2020. The 135,000-square-foot building is scheduled to open next year.

In summer 2020, $25 million in state funding for the project was cut as part of COVID-19-spurred budget impacts. But in January, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced in his State of the State address that it would be restored.

The medical school welcomed its first class of students in 2017 and they’re slated to graduate in May.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921.