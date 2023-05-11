Get a parking ticket in Las Vegas? Pay it off with school supplies

Those who receive a parking ticket between May 1 and June 16 in the city of Las Vegas can bring in new, unwrapped school supplies to pay the fine.

(Getty Images)

If you get a parking ticket in the city of Las Vegas through mid-June, you can pay it by donating school supplies.

Those who receive a ticket between May 1 and June 16 can bring new, unwrapped school supplies — of equal or greater value to the fine — to the city’s parking services office, 350 S. City Parkway.

The city is accepting items such as pencils, pens, erasers, dry erase markers, index cards, paper towels, disinfecting wipes, card stock, copy paper, storage bins, rulers, scissors, pencil sharpeners and sticky notes.

Supplies must be brought in within 30 days of the citation and a purchase receipt is required, the city said in a news release.

Donations will be given to the Teacher Superstore, part of the nonprofit Public Education Foundation.

The Las Vegas City Council adopted an ordinance in 2016 establishing the occasional donation program.

