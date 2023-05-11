86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Education

Get a parking ticket in Las Vegas? Pay it off with school supplies

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 11, 2023 - 3:10 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

If you get a parking ticket in the city of Las Vegas through mid-June, you can pay it by donating school supplies.

Those who receive a ticket between May 1 and June 16 can bring new, unwrapped school supplies — of equal or greater value to the fine — to the city’s parking services office, 350 S. City Parkway.

The city is accepting items such as pencils, pens, erasers, dry erase markers, index cards, paper towels, disinfecting wipes, card stock, copy paper, storage bins, rulers, scissors, pencil sharpeners and sticky notes.

Supplies must be brought in within 30 days of the citation and a purchase receipt is required, the city said in a news release.

Donations will be given to the Teacher Superstore, part of the nonprofit Public Education Foundation.

The Las Vegas City Council adopted an ordinance in 2016 establishing the occasional donation program.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
A’s new Las Vegas ballpark plan comes with a Strip view
A’s new Las Vegas ballpark plan comes with a Strip view
2
A’s throw a curve, plan to build $1.5B ballpark at Tropicana site
A’s throw a curve, plan to build $1.5B ballpark at Tropicana site
3
Man fleeing police fatally shot by civilian near Las Vegas airport, police said
Man fleeing police fatally shot by civilian near Las Vegas airport, police said
4
Las Vegas Grand Prix to be F1’s first walking race for spectators
Las Vegas Grand Prix to be F1’s first walking race for spectators
5
$1.3B luxury high-rise project coming to Henderson
$1.3B luxury high-rise project coming to Henderson
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Future of Las Vegas charter school uncertain amid finances, low enrollment
Future of Las Vegas charter school uncertain amid finances, low enrollment
‘Rising violence’: CCSD teachers injured by students push for law changes
‘Rising violence’: CCSD teachers injured by students push for law changes
How is the threat of gun violence affecting chronic absenteeism at CCSD?
How is the threat of gun violence affecting chronic absenteeism at CCSD?
Girl-focused charter school near UNLV is closing
Girl-focused charter school near UNLV is closing
CCSD campus security monitors could see pay boost
CCSD campus security monitors could see pay boost
CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara eyed job in Florida, now staying put
CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara eyed job in Florida, now staying put