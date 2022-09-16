Givens Elementary named National Blue Ribbon School

The Las Vegas campus was recognized Friday by the U.S. Department of Education as an “exemplary high performing school.”

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona listens as President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt forgiveness in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Givens Elementary School in Las Vegas was named Friday among nearly 300 National Blue Ribbon Schools.

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized 297 schools, including two in Nevada, according to a news release.

The Clark County School District’s Givens Elementary and Washoe County School District’s Drake Elementary School in Sparks were recognized as “exemplary high performing schools” measured by “state assessments or nationally normed tests,” the release said.

“I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential, and achieve their dreams,” Cardona said in the release.

The two campuses join more than 9,000 schools nationwide that have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools over nearly four decades.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.