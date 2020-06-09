Gov. Sisolak says Nevada schools can reopen facilities immediately

It is not clear if the Clark County School District will speed reopening plans in response to the green light from the governor.

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signed a directive allowing Nevada schools to reopen buildings and athletic facilities immediately, ending a nearly three-month closure triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The directive, signed “just in time for summer school,” according to a news release from the Nevada Department of Education, allows school districts to choose whether or not to reopen their sites effective at 12:01 a.m. on Jun. 10.

Any facilities that do reopen must not exceed the lesser of either 50 percent capacity or 50 persons in an “appropriately-sized space that enables all social distancing requirements to be satisfied,” according to the release.

“In the interest of the health and safety of local communities, districts and schools may continue to keep school facilities closed to students, staff, parents, guardians, and/or the public at their discretion,” the release states.

The Review-Journal reached out to the Clark County School District for an update on plans to reopen its facilities for the summer based on the governor’s guidance, but did not receive an immediate response. The district has previously announced it would continue following a distance learning plan for summer school, though some employees returned to school buildings at the beginning of Phase 2 of the district’s plan on Monday.

Summer school aside, all school districts will also still need to develop plans for reopening schools for the 2020-21 school year, the news release stated.

Districts and schools must present plans to their governing body for approval in a public meeting at least 20 days before the first day of the 2020-2021 school year, according to the directive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

