Education

Group protests Durango High CCSD police altercation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2023 - 6:14 pm
 
Updated February 17, 2023 - 6:46 pm
Clark County School District administration building (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Several organizations protested outside the Clark County School District administrative office on Friday night in response to a school police officer’s altercation with a student that was posted on social media last week.

The altercation occurred on Feb. 9 at Durango High School. Police responded to the school as part of an investigation into a report of a firearm near a school, the district said.

“No Racism in Schools,” one of the organizations putting on Friday’s protest, described the altercation as a violent assault by the officer against the student.

Other organizations expected to take part included the NAACP, the National Organization for Women, Moms Demand Action, and the Black Leadership Collective.

In a letter addressed to school district Superintendent Jesus Jara and the Clark County School Board, several organizations called for the firing of the officer captured on video and asked for changes in policy around police use of force against students.

”We demand the immediate termination of the officer involved in the verbal and physical assault of a CHILD,” the letter read. “The officer used a chokehold and a potentially fatal restraint hold while placing his knee on the child’s back while simultaneously shoving another child.”

On Monday Jara said he directed school police to review their use-of-force policy and protocols. The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada announced Wednesday that it would be representing the students involved in the altercation.

School police Chief Mike Blackeye said the involved officer was assigned to other duties until the investigation is complete. He said the agency is organizing a committee of community members to share ideas about student and staff safety with police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

