Guinn Center has new interim director

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2022 - 3:49 pm
 
Dana Bennett has been named interim executive director for The Guinn Center. (University of Nev ...
Dana Bennett has been named interim executive director for The Guinn Center. (University of Nevada, Reno)

The Guinn Center has selected a new interim executive director.

The nonpartisan policy center — which became affiliated with the University of Nevada, Reno, in July 2021 — named Dana Bennett to the role, the university announced Tuesday.

Bennett takes over after Dale Erquiaga was named acting chancellor for the Nevada System of Higher Education earlier this month.

“Dr. Bennett has the academic and policy background we need to lead the Guinn Center as it grows and expands its reach through the affiliation with the University of Nevada, Reno,” UNR Provost Jeff Thompson said in a news release. “She is very familiar with our institution and has long been a leader in Nevada policy development.”

Bennett is a lifelong Nevadan with a doctoral degree in history whose past positions included president of the Nevada Mining Association, regional director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and senior researcher for then-Gov. Brian Sandoval, who’s now UNR president.

She was also a policy analyst with the Morrison Institute for Public Policy in Phoenix and principal research analyst with the Nevada Legislative Counsel Bureau, according to the release.

A search process for a new executive director will start next month and Bennett won’t be an applicant, according to the announcement.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

