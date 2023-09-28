Gun found in bushes at Rancho High School

Rancho Principal Darlin Delgago said a staff member found the weapon and contacted Clark County School District police. The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating.

Rancho High School in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A gun was found Thursday in landscaping on the edge of the Rancho High School campus.

In a letter to parents, Rancho Principal Darlin Delgago said a staff member found the firearm and immediately contacted Clark County School District police. The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating.

“There were no threats to students or the school,” Delgado wrote. “Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your student. If they ever face a situation where they are unsure whether or not to share information with an adult, please remind them never to hesitate to report anything that may be a safety issue.”

Delgado also advised that students and parents can make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org, or through the free downloadable phone app.

Rancho is at Searles Avenue and North Bruce Street northeast of downtown Las Vegas.

