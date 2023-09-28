94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Education

Gun found in bushes at Rancho High School

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 28, 2023 - 2:59 pm
 
Updated September 28, 2023 - 3:05 pm
Rancho High School in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rancho High School in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A gun was found Thursday in landscaping on the edge of the Rancho High School campus.

In a letter to parents, Rancho Principal Darlin Delgago said a staff member found the firearm and immediately contacted Clark County School District police. The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating.

“There were no threats to students or the school,” Delgado wrote. “Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your student. If they ever face a situation where they are unsure whether or not to share information with an adult, please remind them never to hesitate to report anything that may be a safety issue.”

Delgado also advised that students and parents can make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org, or through the free downloadable phone app.

Rancho is at Searles Avenue and North Bruce Street northeast of downtown Las Vegas.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Mark Wahlberg sells Summerlin home for $16.6 million
Mark Wahlberg sells Summerlin home for $16.6 million
2
Man robbed of $125K in casino winnings, $20K Rolex on Strip
Man robbed of $125K in casino winnings, $20K Rolex on Strip
3
Gilley’s Saloon on Strip closed by health department
Gilley’s Saloon on Strip closed by health department
4
Mark Wahlberg’s Vegas future uncertain after property deal
Mark Wahlberg’s Vegas future uncertain after property deal
5
Davante Adams takes mentor Michael Jordan’s advice in calling out Raiders
Davante Adams takes mentor Michael Jordan’s advice in calling out Raiders
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Parent or guardian arrested for gun at northeast valley high school
Parent or guardian arrested for gun at northeast valley high school
Henderson elementary school cancels classes due to teacher absences
Henderson elementary school cancels classes due to teacher absences
Police use pepper spray to break up fight at Summerlin high school
Police use pepper spray to break up fight at Summerlin high school
CCSD high school sees unexpectedly high number of staff absences
CCSD high school sees unexpectedly high number of staff absences
2 more CCSD schools cancel classes after staffing shortages
2 more CCSD schools cancel classes after staffing shortages
Judge hears arguments over CCSD police records in Durango HS incident
Judge hears arguments over CCSD police records in Durango HS incident