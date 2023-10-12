72°F
Education

Hawaii Pacific University to open Las Vegas campus

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2023 - 12:27 pm
 
Updated October 12, 2023 - 12:29 pm
The sun rises on the city looking to the Strip from the west end on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, i ...
The sun rises on the city looking to the Strip from the west end in Las Vegas. Hawaii Pacific University has announced plans to open a Las Vegas campus. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Hawaii Pacific University is opening a Las Vegas campus for occupational and physical therapy students.

Students will begin their studies at the new campus in August 2024, the private university announced last week.

It’s the first time Hawaii Pacific will expand beyond the Hawaiian Islands, the school said in a news release.

The southwest Las Vegas campus will offer doctoral programs in occupational and physical therapy, which can be completed in 24 months.

The programs will be hybrid, allowing students to live anywhere in the country and attend “lab immersions” at the Las Vegas campus, the university said.

“We appreciate the important ties and relationships we share with our ‘ohana in Las Vegas,” Hawaii Pacific President John Gotanda said in the news release. “This historic venture reflects our dedication to strengthening these connections. We’re eager to welcome our inaugural class in August 2024 and embark on this journey together to becoming a global university.”

The program is accepting applications from prospective students. For more information, visit hpu.edu.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on X.

