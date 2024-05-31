Head of Summerlin academy resigns after teacher arrest

The resignation of Sharon Knafo, head of Shenker Academy, was announced May 24, a week after the arrest of teacher Eryka Westover.

Head of school Dr. Sharon R. Knafo is seen in his office during the first day of school at Shenker Academy on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The head of the Shenker Academy in Summerlin has resigned following the arrest of a teacher accused of abusing a student, according to an internal email.

The teacher, 33-year-old Eryka Westover, was arrested May 17 and charged with felony child abuse or neglect. Her bail conditions specified that she must stay away from Shenker Academy, a preschool that offers a kindergarten program licensed through the Clark County School District.

The school is a subsidiary of the Temple Sinai congregation. Roy Berger, president of the Temple Sinai board of trustees, announced the resignation of Sharon Knafo, head of school, in an email sent May 24.

“We appreciate all of the contributions that Dr. Knafo made in helping Shenker Academy become the premier institution for early childhood education in Las Vegas,” Berger wrote in the email.

As the congregation searches for a successor, Beth Miller, former CEO of the now-closed Solomon Day School, will be serving as interim head of school.

