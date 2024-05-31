101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Education

Head of Summerlin academy resigns after teacher arrest

Head of school Dr. Sharon R. Knafo is seen in his office during the first day of school at Shen ...
Head of school Dr. Sharon R. Knafo is seen in his office during the first day of school at Shenker Academy on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Eryka Westover (Metropolitan Police Department)
Eryka Westover (Metropolitan Police Department)
More Stories
CCSD moves closer to finding new superintendent, hires search firm
UNLV seeks volunteers for Type 1 diabetes study
Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Ve ...
Who has a voice at school board meetings? A court order changes that
LV high school changing nickname, mascot as trademark deal ends
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 31, 2024 - 2:39 pm
 
Updated May 31, 2024 - 2:48 pm

The head of the Shenker Academy in Summerlin has resigned following the arrest of a teacher accused of abusing a student, according to an internal email.

The teacher, 33-year-old Eryka Westover, was arrested May 17 and charged with felony child abuse or neglect. Her bail conditions specified that she must stay away from Shenker Academy, a preschool that offers a kindergarten program licensed through the Clark County School District.

The school is a subsidiary of the Temple Sinai congregation. Roy Berger, president of the Temple Sinai board of trustees, announced the resignation of Sharon Knafo, head of school, in an email sent May 24.

“We appreciate all of the contributions that Dr. Knafo made in helping Shenker Academy become the premier institution for early childhood education in Las Vegas,” Berger wrote in the email.

As the congregation searches for a successor, Beth Miller, former CEO of the now-closed Solomon Day School, will be serving as interim head of school.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Longtime Nevada federal judge dies after struck by vehicle
recommend 2
Nevada State graduates first class as a university
recommend 3
‘A very nice place to grow up’: Woman, 103, returns home to Nevada town
recommend 4
‘I just hope she’s in a safe place’: More than 40 children missing in Nevada
recommend 5
Red Rock Canyon fire contained after several days
recommend 6
Target shooting caused Las Vegas area wildfire, officials say