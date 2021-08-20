Health board orders COVID-19 vaccination for Nevada college students

The State Board of Health voted unanimously Friday to approve the requirement for the state’s public colleges and universities.

Sign outside the student union for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at CSN in Henderson in conjunction with the UNLV School of Medicine on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Following three hours of public comments and less than 15 minutes of discussion, the State Board of Health voted unanimously Friday to approve a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for public college and university students.

Students will have a Nov. 1 deadline to provide proof of vaccination. The requirement applies to students attending Nevada System of Higher Education campuses.

Exemptions will be considered for religious beliefs or a medical condition.

The emergency statement and regulation amendment to the Nevada Administrative Code will be effective for 120 days and will have to go through a more rigorous public process in order to become permanent, said Julia Peek, deputy administrator for the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health.

The vaccination requirement won’t impact students’ ability to start the fall semester, state officials said.

More than 400 people attended Friday’s meeting, which was conducted virtually.

Originally, the State Board of Health was scheduled to consider a mandate during a Sept. 3 meeting, but the timeline was moved up to Friday.

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s medical advisory team had recommended that NSHE students should be fully vaccinated for the spring 2022 semester.

The state’s colleges and universities have largely held most classes remotely since March 2020, but plan to offer more in-person classes during fall semester, which begins this month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.