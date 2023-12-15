Health district investigating CCSD schools after tuberculosis exposure

People who were in close contact with the person infected with tuberculosis are being notified, the health district said.

Ruthe Deskin Elementary School on North Pioneer Way in the northwest Las Vegas Valley. (Google photos)

A tuberculosis investigation is underway involving a person with active TB who was on multiple Clark County School District campuses.

The patient had minimal close contact with people at most campuses, however students and staff at Ruthe Deskin Elementary School in the northwest valley were identified as having potential TB exposure, according the Southern Nevada Health District’s preliminary investigation.

People identified as close contacts of the patient are being notified, the health district said.

Active TB is a serious disease. However, the health district is emphasizing that not everyone who may have been exposed will be infected and not everyone who is infected with TB has active disease.

TB screening and testing are provided to identify cases of latent TB infection. People who have latent TB infection have no signs or symptoms of the disease. They are not sick and cannot spread the disease to others.

The health district says it is committed to conducting immediate and thorough investigations of all known active TB cases as they are reported, with the goal of identifying individuals at risk of exposure.

Treatment is provided for people who are exposed and found to have a TB infection to prevent the development of active TB disease and avoid future exposures to TB cases in the community.

The health district has an information line for people who may have additional questions. It can be reached Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 702-759-INFO (4636) or 866-767-5038.

A similar TB investigation was being conducted last month at Palo Verde High School.

