Health district plans back-to-school immunization clinics

Requirements are for children entering kindergarten, seventh and 12th grades at public and private schools, unless they have an approved religious or medical exemption.

People walk to Southern Nevada Health District's office located at 280 S. Decatur Blvd. Tuesday, March 8, 2016, in Las Vegas. SNHD offers general, environmental and clinical services including immunizations for children and adults. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

With a new school year less than a month away, the Southern Nevada Health District is reminding parents to make immunization appointments for their children.

Requirements affect children entering kindergarten, seventh and 12th grades at public and private schools, unless they have an approved religious or medical exemption.

The health district will offer immunization clinics Monday through Friday, it said in a news release.

Limited walk-ins will be accepted at the Decatur public health center, but appointments are required for immunization clinics at the East Las Vegas, Henderson and Mesquite centers.

Back-to-school immunization clinics are also scheduled for two Saturdays, July 30 and Aug. 6, at the public health center at 280 S. Decatur Blvd. in Las Vegas.

Starting July 1, students enrolling in 12th grade must receive the meningococcal vaccine (MenACWY) at age 16 or older before the beginning of the upcoming school year, according to the release.

The meningococcal vaccine is also required for students entering seventh grade — who must additionally receive the tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis (Tdap) vaccine — and for students entering 8th through 12th grades who are new to Nevada schools, the health district said.

Parents should bring their child’s immunization records to vaccination appointments. If a parent doesn’t have the records, they should contact their child’s health care provider.

If the child was immunized in Nevada, parents can also visit Nevada WebIZ’s website at izrecord.nv.gov/public/Application/PublicPortal or call 775-684-5954.

The health district accepts most insurance plans, but not all immunizations are covered by insurance, according to the release.

To make an appointment for immunization clinics — including the Saturday clinics — visit snhd.info/bts, or call 702-759-0850 for Las Vegas and Henderson clinics or 702-759-1682 for Mesquite.

For a list of required immunizations, visit immunizenevada.org.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.