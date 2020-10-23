Health district will back board if it votes to reopen schools

The Southern Nevada Health District will support reopening Clark County schools should the school board vote to do so, even if local health data hasn’t met ideal conditions, the acting chief health officer said Thursday night.

The Southern Nevada Health District will support reopening Clark County schools should the school board vote to do so, even if local health data hasn’t met ideal conditions, acting Chief Health Officer Fermin Leguen said at a meeting Thursday night.

A vote on a plan to transition the district to some in-person instruction was not scheduled for Thursday’s board meeting but is expected to take place at the Nov. 12 board meeting.

Leguen presented COVID-19 updates for the third time to the Clark County School District board of trustees, saying he believed it was unlikely the county would reach levels designated by the Centers for Disease Control as presenting the lowest risk for reopening schools — among them, a 3 percent or lower positivity rate over two weeks.

Leguen said that when he first presented to the board in September, the case rate in Clark County had been trending down, and he expected the county to reach acceptable levels for reopening in schools in four to six weeks — if nothing new happened.

“Unfortunately, something new happened,” he said. “Our trend has gone up.”

If the school district decided to reopen regardless, Leguen said the health district would be supportive.

“My recommendation is that if that’s the path the school district takes, we will support that,” Leguen said in response to a question from board Vice President Linda Cavazos. “The reason I’m saying this is that I don’t see the numbers … will come any close to the levels this (Centers for Disease Control) table recommends.”

If schools did reopen, the health district would have to engage in more mitigation activities, enhancing such measures at schools, Leguen said. He added that University Medical Center’s leadership felt confident that they could test all the district’s teachers and support personnel every two weeks at a rate of 4,000 employees per day.

The health district reported a 9.6 percent positivity rate over a two-week period on Thursday. Leguen said that in total, two children have died of COVID-19 in Clark County.

Leguen said the rate increase in Clark County could be attributed to travel on Labor Day, as well as the lifting regulations on gathering sizes in Nevada over the past few weeks and colder weather allowing the virus to last longer.

The school board meeting is ongoing and can be viewed at ccsd.net, with upcoming discussions on what the board wants to see in the transition plan to be presented in November.

