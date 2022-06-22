92°F
Henderson offers 2 months of free preschool tuition

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 21, 2022 - 7:18 pm
 
Henderson City Hall. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The city of Henderson announced on Tuesday that it’s offering two months of free tuition for its preschool program, thanks to grant funding.

Tuition will be covered for August and September for every child who’s enrolled, the city said in a news release.

Registration starts July 5 for the city’s ABC ETC. and Little Learners programs for 3-to-5-year-olds. Full and half-day classes start Aug. 8.

“Early childhood education is critical for a child’s academic success,” Preschool Program Coordinator Felisha Aguilar said in the release. “Children enrolled in our preschool programs receive quality education through small class sizes and individualized group learning taught by teachers who participate in professional coaching and continuous training.”

The city will hold a registration fair from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on July 5 at the Valley View Recreation Center, 500 Harris St.

For more information, visit cityofhenderson.com/preschool.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

