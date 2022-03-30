Henderson principal apologizes for lesson that used racial slurs

The lesson was attempting to teach students about seeing past stereotypes, according to an email sent Wednesday morning to parents and students.

Green Valley High School (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

The principal of Green Valley High School is apologizing for a lesson in a theater class that used several racial and ethnic slurs.

The lesson was attempting to teach students about seeing past stereotypes, according to an email sent Wednesday morning by Green Valley Principal Kent Roberts.

Roberts said that, while the lesson may have been well-intentioned, the use of the slurs was simultaneously “shocking and hurtful to many if not all of the students in attendance.”

The email did not specify what racial slurs were used as part of the lesson. Roberts did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday.

“This lesson does not reflect the thoughts, mind-sets or instructional practices of the staff or administration of Green Valley High School or the Clark County School District,” Roberts said in his email to parents and students. “As the leader of our school I offer my whole-hearted and deep felt apologies to the students, parents and community members who are hurt or offended by this occurrence.”

Roberts said the lesson was not approved or condoned by Green Valley administrators and that the school is investigating the situation.

The Clark County School District did not immediately respond to a request for comment about how lesson plans are approved for theater classes.

Green Valley High School is located in Henderson near Warm Springs Road and Stephanie Street.