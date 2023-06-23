Here are the 10 largest CCSD elementary, middle and high schools

The Clark County School District, the fifth-largest in the nation, has about 300,000 students and more than 360 campuses.

If you’re a high schooler in the Clark County School District, you could have more than 3,000 classmates at your school.

The nation’s fifth-largest school district has about 300,000 students and more than 360 campuses.

Many of the largest schools by enrollment are in the fastest-growing areas of the Las Vegas Valley, including northwest and southwest Las Vegas, and Henderson.

The district experienced huge enrollment growth for more than two decades. For example, there were 136,188 students during the 1992-93 school year. By the 2017-18 school year, the district’s enrollment peaked at 322,436.

But since then, there has been five consecutive years of enrollment drops.

Here are the 10 largest elementary, middle and high schools, as of May 1:

Elementary schools

1. Nevada Learning Academy — Elementary School

Number of students: 1,693

Location: Virtual school

2. Vassiliadis Elementary School

Number of students: 1,105

Location: 215 Antelope Ridge Drive in Las Vegas

3. Divich Elementary School

Number of students: 1,040

Location: 9851 Donald Nelson Ave. in Las Vegas

4. Ellis Elementary School

Number of students: 1,038

Location: 3200 Artella Ave. in Henderson

5. Mathis Elementary School

Number of students: 896

Location: 7950 Arville St. in Las Vegas

6. Alamo Elementary School

Number of students: 861

Location: 7455 El Camino Road in Las Vegas

7. Jones Blackhurst Elementary School

Number of students: 857

Location: 11141 S. Pioneer Way in Las Vegas

8. Bonner Elementary School

Number of students: 848

Location: 765 Crestdale Lane in Las Vegas

9. Dearing Elementary School

Number of students: 825

Location: 3046 Ferndale St. in Las Vegas

10. Bozarth Elementary School

Number of students: 824

Location: 7431 Egan Crest Drive in Las Vegas

Middle schools

1. Rogich Middle School

Number of students: 1,566

Location: 235 Pavilion Center Drive in Las Vegas

2. Webb Middle School

Number of students: 1,564

Location: 2200 Reunion Drive in Henderson

3. Lied STEM Academy

Number of students: 1,560

Location: 5350 W. Tropical Parkway in Las Vegas

4. Miller Middle School

Number of students: 1,538

Location: 2400 Cozy Hill Circle in Henderson

5. White Academy of the Performing Arts

Number of students: 1,514

Location: 1661 Galleria Drive in Henderson

6. Canarelli Middle School

Number of students: 1,480

Location: 7808 Torrey Pines Drive in Las Vegas

7. Saville Middle School

Number of students: 1,458

Location: 8101 N. Torrey Pines Drive in Las Vegas

8. O’Callaghan i3 Learn Academy

Number of students: 1,418

Location: 1450 Radwick Drive in Las Vegas

9. Cadwallader Middle School

Number of students: 1,399

Location: 7775 Elkhorn Road in Las Vegas

10. Cram Middle School

Number of students: 1,389

Location: 1900 W. Deer Springs Way in Las Vegas

High schools

1. Coronado High School

Number of students: 3,218

Location: 1001 Coronado Center Drive in Henderson

2. Nevada Learning Academy

Number of students: 3,173

Location: Virtual school

3. Arbor View High School

Number of students: 3,138

Location: 7500 Whispering Sands Drive in Las Vegas

4. Liberty High School

Number of students: 3,120

Location: 3700 Liberty Heights Ave. in Henderson

5. Palo Verde High School

Number of students: 3,089

Location: 333 S Pavilion Center Drive in Las Vegas

6. Shadow Ridge High School

Number of students: 3,086

Location: 5050 Brent Lane in Las Vegas

7. Desert Oasis High School

Number of students: 3,055

Location: 6600 W. Erie Ave. in Las Vegas

8. Rancho High School

Number of students: 2,960

Location: 1900 Searles Ave. in Las Vegas

9. Desert Pines High School

Number of students: 2,910

Location: 3800 E. Harris Ave. in Las Vegas

10. Clark High School

Number of students: 2,908

Location: 4291 Pennwood Ave. in Las Vegas

