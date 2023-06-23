Here are the 10 largest CCSD elementary, middle and high schools
The Clark County School District, the fifth-largest in the nation, has about 300,000 students and more than 360 campuses.
If you’re a high schooler in the Clark County School District, you could have more than 3,000 classmates at your school.
The nation’s fifth-largest school district has about 300,000 students and more than 360 campuses.
Many of the largest schools by enrollment are in the fastest-growing areas of the Las Vegas Valley, including northwest and southwest Las Vegas, and Henderson.
The district experienced huge enrollment growth for more than two decades. For example, there were 136,188 students during the 1992-93 school year. By the 2017-18 school year, the district’s enrollment peaked at 322,436.
But since then, there has been five consecutive years of enrollment drops.
Here are the 10 largest elementary, middle and high schools, as of May 1:
Elementary schools
1. Nevada Learning Academy — Elementary School
Number of students: 1,693
Location: Virtual school
2. Vassiliadis Elementary School
Number of students: 1,105
Location: 215 Antelope Ridge Drive in Las Vegas
3. Divich Elementary School
Number of students: 1,040
Location: 9851 Donald Nelson Ave. in Las Vegas
4. Ellis Elementary School
Number of students: 1,038
Location: 3200 Artella Ave. in Henderson
5. Mathis Elementary School
Number of students: 896
Location: 7950 Arville St. in Las Vegas
6. Alamo Elementary School
Number of students: 861
Location: 7455 El Camino Road in Las Vegas
7. Jones Blackhurst Elementary School
Number of students: 857
Location: 11141 S. Pioneer Way in Las Vegas
8. Bonner Elementary School
Number of students: 848
Location: 765 Crestdale Lane in Las Vegas
9. Dearing Elementary School
Number of students: 825
Location: 3046 Ferndale St. in Las Vegas
10. Bozarth Elementary School
Number of students: 824
Location: 7431 Egan Crest Drive in Las Vegas
Middle schools
1. Rogich Middle School
Number of students: 1,566
Location: 235 Pavilion Center Drive in Las Vegas
2. Webb Middle School
Number of students: 1,564
Location: 2200 Reunion Drive in Henderson
3. Lied STEM Academy
Number of students: 1,560
Location: 5350 W. Tropical Parkway in Las Vegas
4. Miller Middle School
Number of students: 1,538
Location: 2400 Cozy Hill Circle in Henderson
5. White Academy of the Performing Arts
Number of students: 1,514
Location: 1661 Galleria Drive in Henderson
6. Canarelli Middle School
Number of students: 1,480
Location: 7808 Torrey Pines Drive in Las Vegas
7. Saville Middle School
Number of students: 1,458
Location: 8101 N. Torrey Pines Drive in Las Vegas
8. O’Callaghan i3 Learn Academy
Number of students: 1,418
Location: 1450 Radwick Drive in Las Vegas
9. Cadwallader Middle School
Number of students: 1,399
Location: 7775 Elkhorn Road in Las Vegas
10. Cram Middle School
Number of students: 1,389
Location: 1900 W. Deer Springs Way in Las Vegas
High schools
1. Coronado High School
Number of students: 3,218
Location: 1001 Coronado Center Drive in Henderson
2. Nevada Learning Academy
Number of students: 3,173
Location: Virtual school
3. Arbor View High School
Number of students: 3,138
Location: 7500 Whispering Sands Drive in Las Vegas
4. Liberty High School
Number of students: 3,120
Location: 3700 Liberty Heights Ave. in Henderson
5. Palo Verde High School
Number of students: 3,089
Location: 333 S Pavilion Center Drive in Las Vegas
6. Shadow Ridge High School
Number of students: 3,086
Location: 5050 Brent Lane in Las Vegas
7. Desert Oasis High School
Number of students: 3,055
Location: 6600 W. Erie Ave. in Las Vegas
8. Rancho High School
Number of students: 2,960
Location: 1900 Searles Ave. in Las Vegas
9. Desert Pines High School
Number of students: 2,910
Location: 3800 E. Harris Ave. in Las Vegas
10. Clark High School
Number of students: 2,908
Location: 4291 Pennwood Ave. in Las Vegas
Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.