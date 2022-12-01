High schoolers eligible for $100K scholarships

The Public Education Foundation is accepting applications through Jan. 31 for the Charles and Phyllis Frias Legacy Scholarship.

Shelley Montileaux, a 2nd grade teacher at Katz Elementary, shops at the Public Education Foundation Teacher Superstore at 6001 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite D in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Public Education Foundation announced Thursday that it is accepting applications for a college scholarship that will award five students each with $100,000 over four years.

High school seniors in Clark, Esmeralda, Lincoln and Nye counties can apply until Jan. 31 for the Charles and Phyllis Frias Legacy Scholarship.

The scholarship focuses on students who have overcome an obstacle. Applicants must have a GPA between 2.0 and 3.2 and demonstrate financial need.

UNLV student Christopher Carrillo-Ortega, a current Charles and Phyllis Frias Legacy Scholarship recipient, said the funding is allowing him to expand his education.

“I had an accident in the early stages of my life and still have to overcome barriers that are brought upon me,” he said in a statement. “I thought the world had changed me forever, but now I have the opportunity to achieve my dreams and I can change the world.”

To apply for the Charles and Phyllis Frias Legacy Scholarship and others, visit thepef.org/scholarships.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.