Higher education system names ‘officer in charge’

Patricia “Patty” Charlton will lead the Nevada System of Higher Education following the departure of Acting Chancellor Dale Erquiaga.

Patricia Charlton (Nevada System of Higher Education)

The Nevada System of Higher Education announced Thursday that Patricia “Patty” Charlton will be “officer in charge” following the departure of Acting Chancellor Dale Erquiaga.

Charlton — who is acting vice chancellor of academic and student affairs — joined the system office earlier this year after retiring as a vice president from the College of Southern Nevada.

She will oversee the state’s public higher education system, which has eight schools and about 100,000 students.

“I am dedicated to advancing the mission of higher education in Nevada and ensuring that every student has access to quality education and opportunities for success,” Charlton said in a release. “Together, with the Board of Regents and our dedicated faculty, staff, and students, we will continue to drive positive change and shape the future of higher education in our state.”

After undergoing a search process for a new chancellor, regents in late June voted 5-8 to fail a motion to hire Lawrence Drake II, interim president of Bethune-Cookman University, as the next chancellor.

Then, the board voted unanimously to discontinue the search and pursue hiring an interim chancellor instead.

The board will consider voting on naming an interim chancellor during a meeting later this month, according to the release.

Erquiaga and Board of Regents Chairman Byron Brooks created a list of officers in charge if a new chancellor wasn’t chosen, the system said.

“With close to three decades of dedicated service to higher education and an impeccable track record of leadership and community engagement in southern Nevada, Charlton is exceptionally qualified to lead NSHE during this transitional period,” Brooks said in the release. “Her deep commitment to furthering the educational aspirations of Nevadans is evident through her extensive experience in policy development, financial acumen, and transparent communication.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on X, formerly known as Twitter.