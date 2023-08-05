How do teens help their mental health? ‘Find their own thing’

Six local teenagers discussed their mental health strategies and concerns as part of the Hope Means Nevada anti-suicide campaign.

Alexander Choi, West Career and Technical Academy student, speaks during a youth-focused mental health panel discussion presented by Hope Means Nevada (HMN), on Friday, Aug 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Six Las Vegas Valley teenagers shared their thoughts and suggestions Friday on prioritizing mental health for the upcoming school year.

Hope Means Nevada held a back-to-school mental health panel discussion at the National Alliance on Mental Illness’ office in Las Vegas. It was livestreamed online.

The Hope Means Nevada campaign, which aims to eliminate youth suicide, is organized by the nonprofit Nevada Medical Center.

Teenage panelists talked about ways they reduce stress and take care of their mental health, including spending time outdoors, playing musical instruments, reading, running, spending quality time with family and talking with friends.

Alexander Choi, a student at West Career &Technical Academy, encouraged fellow teenagers to find anything they’re drawn to in order to relax. He said he plays piano and video games to de-stress.

“I think it’s important for everyone to find their own thing,” he said.

Clark County School Board Trustee Linda Cavazos, who is a therapist, gave opening remarks during the forum. Marriage and family therapist Dr. Sheldon Jacobs led the discussion.

Six teenage panelists from public and private schools across the valley participated: Choi, Leona Chan (Bishop Gorman High School), Malea Norris (Coronado High School), Hannah Ranai (Faith Lutheran Middle &High School), Shandon Matheson (Moapa Valley High School) and Stone Spiegel (Bishop Gorman).

Students in the Clark County School District return to classes Monday.

Voices to listen to

Young people have endured a lot because of the COVID-19 pandemic and challenges occurring in schools, Jacobs said.

He said the aim is to amplify the voices of youth and spread messages of hope and normalize mental health and chip away at the stigma.

Cavazos told the teen panelists: “Your voices are the voices we need to listen to.”

She also told the teenagers about a period of time when she lost multiple family members, including her youngest brother, Louie, who died by suicide.

In response to a question from Jacobs, Ranai said there has been more conversation about mental health over the past couple of years primarily because of the pandemic and a spike in suicides “because of how alone everyone felt.”

Also, there are changes because of social media with how the topic is getting publicized, she said.

Addressing a question about how they would like their school to better support student wellness, Matheson said there are students who struggle behind the scenes.

He said that he plays sports and that athletes get a lot of recognition, but there are many students who do awesome things in classrooms, like in robotics, that should be recognized and shown they have value and worth.

Ranai suggested bringing the topic of mental health into classrooms so people can’t ignore it.

“No one wants to be that one outsider,” she said.

Teenagers also had suggestions for the upcoming school year for their peers like getting out of their comfort zone and talking to other people, being vulnerable with expressing their emotions, trying not to put too much pressure on themselves and taking breaks.

