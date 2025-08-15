How will CCSD, Clark County handle immigration concerns in schools?

Clark County students went back to school this week, and questions of immigration and child welfare lingered in the back of the community’s mind.

Staff welcome students back to Wendell P. Williams Elementary School after summer vacation Monday morning. The CCSD's policy in the event ICE agents show up at a school is to move the officers to a separate area and call the district’s counsel and CCSD police(Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

CCSD Board of Trustees Vice President Brenda Zamora, shown during recent a CCSD board of trustees meeting, said at a press conference Friday that the district is dedicated to serving all children, regardless of the immigration status. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Questions about immigration and child welfare lingered this week as Clark County students went back to school. Leaders from the community met Friday morning outside of Manuel Cortez Elementary School to discuss initiatives and community efforts regarding immigration and families.

In late May, the Trump administration included Las Vegas on a list of “sanctuary jurisdictions” for undocumented immigrants before taking the list down from a government website. On Aug. 5, the Trump administration labeled Nevada as “sanctuary” for undocumented immigrants. In both cases, no explanation for the label was given.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s efforts have prompted protests in cities around the nation, including Las Vegas, and raised fears among some about even leaving the house and possibly getting swept up by ICE despite the fact they are in the United States legally.

CCSD Board of Trustees Vice President Brenda Zamora reassured families in the immigrant community that CCSD is aware of their concerns, and she said the district’s priority is to protect students and teachers.

“CCSD is dedicated to providing a free, appropriate public education to all children, regardless of the immigration status, as guaranteed by the United States and the Nevada Constitution,” she said.

If ICE shows up to a school, CCSD administrators have been trained to move ICE to a separate room to not alarm parents, Zamora said. The policy then prompts the school to call the district’s counsel and CCSD police.

“We just want to be here today to encourage and promote the school district, what they’re doing for our kids,” Clark County Commissioner Tick Sergerblom said. “Let people know, and parents particularly, that schools are safe zones, so they don’t have to be worried.”

Assemblywoman and chair of the Nevada Latino Caucus Cecelia González spoke about the Nevada Family Unity Support Act, AB460, which allows families to establish a guardian of a minor in the case that they are no longer able to care for the child due to a federal immigration order.

“The Family Unity Support Act is about making sure that in the face of uncertainty that Nevada’s children are never left without care, stability or a place for their future,” she said.

She said state lawmakers were aware of the fear in immigrant communities and wanted to create legislation that would give parents peace of mind that their child would be in the care of a trusted guardian.

“This bill is really our attempt as a state and as state lawmakers at keeping families together and connected,” she said. “And making sure sure that our children are not falling in the cracks of having to go to the foster care in the system that is already overburdened in our state.”

Assemblywoman Cinthia Moore also spoke about immigration concerns. She echoed González’s sentiments about understanding the fear in immigrant communities.

“I’m also a child of immigrants, and I know many families in my district are mixed status families,” she said.

Despite the fears, she said it’s important for kids to go to school or they risk falling behind.

The Consul General of the Mexican Consulate of Las Vegas, Patricia Cortés Guadarrama, reminded the community that the consulate offers free immigration consultations and it has a 24/7 emergency number.

“We’ve approached all police departments an ICE as well to let them know about the importance of consular notification. Everyone is entitled to that,” she said.

Contact Megan Howard at mhoward@reviewjournal.com. Follow @meganmhxward on X.