Importance of teacher mental health highlighted during panel discussion

A panel discussion that included teachers and school social workers took place Tuesday night at the Pearson Community Center in Las Vegas.

Alea Allen, an English teacher for Clark County School District, speaks to a panel of other teachers and school counselors at a mental health town hall for educators on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Esther Rodriguez Brown, a health counselor and yoga therapist, shares wellness practices with local teachers and school counselors at a mental health town hall for educators on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Amanda Simons, a social worker for Clark County School District, speaks during a mental health town hall for educators on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dr. Sheldon A. Jacobs moderates a mental health town hall for educators on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Teachers and school social workers shared their experiences with mental health and coping strategies during a Tuesday night panel discussion.

The town hall forum for educators was moderated by event host Dr. Sheldon Jacobs, a marriage and family therapist, at Pearson Community Center in Las Vegas.

“If the mental health of our educators is not intact, then their ability to teach at an optimal level is going to be greatly compromised, which will have a direct effect on our students,” according to a news release announcing the event.

Panelists, who work in the Clark County School District, were Julie Hutchinson, a social worker in the Title I Homeless Outreach Program for Education; Amanda Simons, a social worker; Angie Oliveros, design and modeling teacher at Lied STEM Academy; Angela Rawls, a teacher; Alea Allen, a teacher; and Danielle Byers, a special education facilitator.

Panelists addressed topics such as setting boundaries, burnout and other long-term effects of staffing shortages, employee turnover, and more long-term substitutes in classrooms and how that affects students.

Before the panel discussion, a mindfulness expert provided tips for educators about topics such as taking care of one’s body, support systems, self-regulation practices and identifying one’s purpose.

The event Tuesday follows a similar panel discussion in early August when teenagers from across the valley shared back-to-school mental health tips.

The district is facing a teacher shortage and has nearly 1,200 licensed employee job listings posted on its hiring website.

The district also declared an impasse earlier this month in contract negotiations with the Clark County Education Association teachers union after 11 bargaining sessions since late March. Union members have held protests since July.

And a judge ruled earlier this month that a teacher strike had occurred and issued a preliminary injunction to stop “rolling sickouts” following eight school closures that each lasted one day. The union has denied any involvement and appealed to the Nevada Supreme Court.

