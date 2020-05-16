In their own words: Clark County students on distance learning

We asked some Clark County students about distance learning after they spent the last quarter of the school year coming to grips with online education. Here’s what they told us.

For students, distance learning was a seismic shift in expectations and routines. We asked some Clark County students to share their thoughts on learning at home:

Cole Trickle, senior, Foothill High

“I think we’re all disappointed that we can’t be at school and it’s just another thing that’s changed about life right now. These past several weeks have felt really unorganized and confusing, … but everyone stepped up in a big way and we have some great teachers. As far as distance learning … I hope that it’s not something that becomes a part of the new normal for the public school experience. Whenever it’s safe to go back to school, that’s what they should do. We need those teacher-to-student relationships and human interaction.”

Aiden Mayoral, 5th grader, Hyde Park Academy of Math and Science

“I’d rather be back in the classroom because distance learning is not as engaging. You can’t just raise your hand when you have a question. You have to wait for a response, and it’s harder to get explanations for most things.

We use Google meet … with my math, science and reading and English teacher. With my choir teacher, we have meetings every Monday and sometimes Thursdays. So I get to see everyone daily. I’d rather just be back at school next year.”

Elliana Stuckey, senior, Sierra Vista High

“It was tough, but it was so original. It’s a time you’ll never forget. I got to participate in the Adopt-A-Senior program (a Facebook group where community members do something special for a high school senior), and through that, I made lifelong friends. I got to spend the whole quarter with my grandmother, which I wouldn’t have been able to do otherwise.”

K.C. Coates, junior, Arbor View High

“I feel bad for my sister. It’s her senior year. She’ll see me go through all the things she couldn’t like Grad Night and Senior Sunset. For me, it’s the distance between me and my friends. I’m better able to learn in a classroom environment. It’s harder to read it instead of someone telling it to me, and I can’t ask a computer questions.

I hope it’s over by my senior year. … I don’t want to go to school with masks on our faces. All of our classrooms are really small and we have 3,400 students so we’re packed in there. I don’t think social distancing would work at all.”

Holden Day, 3rd grader, Bass Elementary

“I miss being able to see my friends. It’s hard not having my teacher be there to do the same things we do each day. We’re missing out on science on Fridays. I don’t like doing this from home because I can’t ask for help from her right away. I miss my teachers.”

Britta Reber, sophomore, East Career and Tech Academy

“I would say the distance learning schoolwork was easier than I was expecting, but I miss my friends and being in a classroom.

Teachers were more lenient in grading and grateful for students who did the work because there were some who didn’t. There was definitely less work and no tests.

… The thing I was most mad about is that I couldn’t finish my year in my culinary program. I thought I would cook a lot this quarter. We’ve had worksheets from that class, and our teacher has been trying to prepare us for next year, but we won’t get to make any of it up.”

Paige Parker, 3rd grader, Kitty Ward Elementary

“Why I do not like distance learning is because I do not like that I can’t see my friends, teachers, and I learn better at school. … I miss my friends. I miss playing with them on the playground. I also miss having sleepovers. My second reason I do not like distance learning is because I miss my teachers. I miss playing with them and talking with them. I also miss giving hugs. My third reason … is because I can learn better at school than home school My mom is not a teacher and I learn more with my teachers. … I can’t wait to go back to school.”