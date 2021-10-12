Israeli American Council hosts educators symposium at Lake Las Vegas

The event will cover “Israel’s significant contributions to the world in innovation, technology and science,” according to a flyer. It’s free for educators.

Idan Udi Edry, an Israeli serial entrepreneur, will be one of the guest speakers at the Israeli American Council's “Nevadan’s Educators Symposium on Israel” event at Lake Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Israeli American Council is holding a symposium for Nevada educators this weekend at Lake Las Vegas.

The “Nevadan’s Educators Symposium on Israel” event is 1-4 p.m. Sunday and is free for educators.

The program will allow attendees to “discover Israel’s significant contributions to the world in innovation, technology and science,” according to a flyer.

Speakers include David Brog, an author and executive director of the Maccabee Task Force; Jake Bennett, IAC for Action director of policy and legislative affairs; Idan Udi Edry, an Israeli serial entrepreneur; Karin Hochman, professor of music and Hebrew, and Judaic studies educator; and Alexandra Yemstova, owner of Burnt Offerings.

The event will include a complimentary lunch and giveaways. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 mitigation guidelines will be followed.

For more information or to register, visit iac360.org/event/educators.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.