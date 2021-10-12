66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Education

Israeli American Council hosts educators symposium at Lake Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2021 - 3:00 pm
 
Idan Udi Edry, an Israeli serial entrepreneur, will be one of the guest speakers at the Israeli ...
Idan Udi Edry, an Israeli serial entrepreneur, will be one of the guest speakers at the Israeli American Council's “Nevadan’s Educators Symposium on Israel” event at Lake Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Israeli American Council is holding a symposium for Nevada educators this weekend at Lake Las Vegas.

The “Nevadan’s Educators Symposium on Israel” event is 1-4 p.m. Sunday and is free for educators.

The program will allow attendees to “discover Israel’s significant contributions to the world in innovation, technology and science,” according to a flyer.

Speakers include David Brog, an author and executive director of the Maccabee Task Force; Jake Bennett, IAC for Action director of policy and legislative affairs; Idan Udi Edry, an Israeli serial entrepreneur; Karin Hochman, professor of music and Hebrew, and Judaic studies educator; and Alexandra Yemstova, owner of Burnt Offerings.

The event will include a complimentary lunch and giveaways. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 mitigation guidelines will be followed.

For more information or to register, visit iac360.org/event/educators.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Jon Gruden resigns as coach of the Raiders
Jon Gruden resigns as coach of the Raiders
2
Raiders could be getting help soon, including at quarterback
Raiders could be getting help soon, including at quarterback
3
6 candidates who could replace Gruden as Raiders head coach
6 candidates who could replace Gruden as Raiders head coach
4
Local hits nearly $110K jackpot at downtown casino
Local hits nearly $110K jackpot at downtown casino
5
Clark County COVID-19 positivity rate up again as other metrics fall
Clark County COVID-19 positivity rate up again as other metrics fall
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST