Israeli American Council hosts educators symposium at Lake Las Vegas
The event will cover “Israel’s significant contributions to the world in innovation, technology and science,” according to a flyer. It’s free for educators.
The Israeli American Council is holding a symposium for Nevada educators this weekend at Lake Las Vegas.
The “Nevadan’s Educators Symposium on Israel” event is 1-4 p.m. Sunday and is free for educators.
The program will allow attendees to “discover Israel’s significant contributions to the world in innovation, technology and science,” according to a flyer.
Speakers include David Brog, an author and executive director of the Maccabee Task Force; Jake Bennett, IAC for Action director of policy and legislative affairs; Idan Udi Edry, an Israeli serial entrepreneur; Karin Hochman, professor of music and Hebrew, and Judaic studies educator; and Alexandra Yemstova, owner of Burnt Offerings.
The event will include a complimentary lunch and giveaways. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 mitigation guidelines will be followed.
For more information or to register, visit iac360.org/event/educators.
Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.