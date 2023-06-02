‘It really broke my heart’: Yearbook excludes special needs students

A mother said she was disappointed students in the “Program Approach to Career Employment” class did not have their pictures included in the yearbook.

Mariela Azarpira talks with her son Samir, 22, in her house Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. Samir and other special needs students were excluded from the Northwest Career and Technical Academy yearbook. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Mariela Azarpira holds a Northwest Career and Technical Academy yearbook in her house Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. Azarpira’s son Samir and other special needs students were excluded from the yearbook. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Samir Azarpira, 22, checks his cellphone as he watches a television in his house Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. Azarpira’s mother, Mariela found out Samir and other special needs students were excluded from the Northwest Career and Technical Academy yearbook, and she was disappointed. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

After buying a yearbook from Northwest Career and Technical Academy, Mariela Azarpira noticed something was missing: Her son’s name and picture.

The exclusion was so hurtful, Mariela said, and she was crying after flipping through the yearbook.

“Honestly, it really broke my heart,” she said.

Her 22-year-old son, Samir Azarpira, is enrolled in “Program Approach to Career Employment,” known as PACE. It’s a transition program for young adults who have special needs and have already earned an adjusted high school diploma.

No one in his PACE class, which has about 10 students, was included in the yearbook, Mariela said.

“I went page-by-page,” she said. “Not even one picture. Not even one acknowledgement.”

For Samir — who had a condition at birth called hydrocephalus, a buildup of cerebrospinal fluid in the brain — it’s his last year in the Clark County School District.

The district said in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the school yearbook has historically featured students in ninth through 12th grades.

“The school is reviewing the yearbook layout for future years to consider the addition of members of the school community enrolled in pre or post-graduation programs on campus,” the district wrote.

‘No excuses, just human error’

School Principal Laura Willis apologized in an email to Mariela for the omission of PACE students from the yearbook. Mariela provided a copy of the email to the Review-Journal.

“It is unfortunate that we failed to represent all that they do and bring to our campus,” Willis wrote. “There are no excuses, just human error. I will ensure that this does not happen in the future.”

Willis offered a refund and wrote: “Please note we love all of our kids, especially our young adults.”

Mariela told the Review-Journal she questions why she was told it was a “human error” when PACE students have never been included in the yearbook.

She said Northwest Career and Technical Academy is a wonderful school, but it dropped the ball with the yearbook.

Mariela said she declined a refund — the yearbook cost almost $90 — and the damage is already done. “I don’t want the money.”

Samir has attended Northwest Career and Technical Academy since October 2021. The family moved to Las Vegas from the Los Angeles area.

PACE students are part of the school, Mariela said. For example, they serve coffee to teachers and pick up recycling.

Samir is in summer school now. When he finishes, he’ll be done with the PACE program.

As for the future, Mariela said she hopes her son can work at a library since he loves reading stories to children.

She described Samir — the youngest of five children in the family — as sociable and a “very lovable guy.”

“He’s my everything,” Mariela said.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.