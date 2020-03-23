Jara: CCSD can’t guarantee education during school closure

The Clark County School District can’t guarantee an education to all students during school closures despite a state mandate to do so, Superintendent Jesus Jara said Monday.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara answers questions after Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that CCSD schools will close beginning Monday due to coronavirus at the Sawyer Building on Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The Clark County School District can’t guarantee an education to all students during school closures despite a state mandate to do so, Superintendent Jesus Jara said at an emergency board meeting Monday.

Trustees met Monday to authorize Jara to act on the district’s behalf without seeking approval from the board for the next 30 days, with specific powers related to obtaining goods and services that were described as time-sensitive or essential to district operations.

Not included on the agenda, but added during the meeting, was an item related to distance learning, as Monday marked the date that all school districts in the state were supposed to begin such learning via online classes or hard-copy packets. But out of the state’s 17 school districts, CCSD alone had not submitted a plan to offer such education or extend the school year to make up for closures due to COVID-19, according to a news release from Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office.

Jara said he felt he could not sign a request for such a plan from the Nevada Department of Education Friday that asked all superintendents to guarantee that distance learning would be available to their students starting Monday without first bringing the request to the Board of Trustees.

He told the board that he would like the language to reflect that CCSD will do its best to provide distance learning but that the district faces challenges in providing access to technology for low-income students and an appropriate education for special ed students. That will make it unlikely that the district can guarantee distance education for all of its 320,000 students, he said.

“Our digital divide in this community is going to be great because of the inequities we have,” Jara said. “Not every student has access to a computer.”

Trustees approved a motion to direct Jara to communicate these language clarifications to the Nevada Department of Education.

According to Jara, if online learning were rolled out, only about 63 percent of CCSD students would be able to access it, leaving out some 120,000 students. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey indicates that 1 in 10 households in Clark County doesn’t have a computer or smartphone, and about 1 in 5 households have no internet subscription. Those rates are higher in the Historic Westside and adjoining downtown neighborhoods.

Trustees and Jara also discussed alternatives to online learning, with Jara saying the district might need to mail packets home despite a significant cost.

But Trustee Danielle Ford said the district should not mail packets because of the potential transfer of the virus associated with the mail. She suggested packing buses with supplies and taking them to families along normal routes, or offering a printing hub for families.

CCSD has been giving out voluntary learning packets, which are also available online, at food distribution sites since last week. Some individual schools and teachers have held class online. Jara also announced over the weekend a new curriculum platform called ActivelyLearn, though he said Monday that the district would not require teachers to use any specific platform.

“Can I tell you that 320,000 students are learning through distance education? Probably not,” Jara said of the Monday deadline. “But we’re doing the best that we can.”

Trustee Deanna Wright excoriated the Nevada Department of Education for asking Jara to sign a guarantee on distance learning over a weekend without first consulting the School Board and with only the consent of board President Lola Brooks.

The statement from Sisolak’s office said the Governor worked with the Office of the Attorney General to ensure that emergency plans could be approved by the board chair and superintendent but that CCSD elected to consult its board.

Sisolak’s March 20 emergency order said each school district would submit a request for an emergency program of distance education to Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert “in a format and timeline prescribed” by the superintendent.

The order also said distance education would commence on March 23 and that it could take the form of “paper correspondence.”

Other school districts across the state have announced plans to begin offering distance learning, though many are on spring break and don’t expect instruction to begin until students return. Washoe County, for example, expects to begin distance learning on March 30, when the district returns from a two-week spring break.

The Carson City School District said in a Friday update that elementary students will receive weekly learning materials, while middle and high school students will receive instruction via Google Classroom. Teachers will also make arrangements for copies to be printed and available for pick up in school offices for families who may not have the ability to remotely print them from home, according to the district.

Humboldt County schools also said in a Sunday update that the district would offer online distance education, hard-copy materials and a blend of the two.

As the the fifth-largest school district in the U.S., CCSD faces challenges similar to urban school districts in New York and Los Angeles.

The nation’s largest public school district in New York City began distributing 25,000 tablets to students Monday, prioritizing students in temporary housing, and is seeking approximately 300,000 more of the devices that come with a data plan. Mayor Bill de Blasio said there are hundreds of thousands of students the city can’t reach with distance learning at the moment, though the city is providing printed packets as an alternative.

Fourth-largest district Miami-Dade has also passed out laptops to students and will begin online classes this week.

In Los Angeles, access to technology varies widely between individual school sites, according to an L.A. Times report Monday, and even when it’s available, students have struggled to log on from home.

The U.S. Department of Education issued guidance Monday that said federal law regarding students with disabilities should not prevent schools from offering educational programs through distance learning. The department also granted Nevada’s request to waive standardized testing this spring.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.