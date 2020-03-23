Jara: CCSD can’t guarantee education during school closure — LIVESTREAM

The Clark County School District can’t guarantee an education to all students during school closures despite a state mandate to do so, Superintendent Jesus Jara said Monday.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara answers questions after Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that CCSD schools will close beginning Monday due to coronavirus at the Sawyer Building on Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The Clark County School District can’t guarantee an education to all students during school closures despite a state mandate to do so, Superintendent Jesus Jara said at an emergency board meeting Monday.

The School Board also gave Jara the authority to act on the district’s behalf without seeking approval from the board for the next 30 days, with specific powers related to obtaining goods and services that were described as time-sensitive or essential to district operations.

The meeting was held on the day that all school districts in the state were to have been ready to begin distance learning, meaning virtual classes or hard-copy packets, was supposed to roll out at schools statewide. But out of the state’s 17 school districts, CCSD had not submitted a plan to offer such education or extend the school year to make up for closures due to COVID-19, according to a news release from Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office.

Jara said he felt he could not sign a request for such a plan from the Nevada Department of Education Friday asking all superintendents to guarantee that distance learning would be available to their students starting Monday without first bringing it to the Board of Trustees.

He told the board that he would like the language to reflect that CCSD will do its best to provide distance learning, but that the district faces challenges in providing access to technology for low-income students and an appropriate education for special ed students. That will make it unlikely that the district can guarantee distance education for all of its 320,000 students, he said.

“Our digital divide in this community is going to be great because of the inequities we have,” Jara said. “Not every student has access to a computer.”

According to Jara, if online learning were rolled out, only about 63 percent of CCSD students would be able to access it, leaving out some 120,000 students. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey indicates that 1 in 10 households in Clark County doesn’t have a computer or smartphone, and about 1 in 5 households has no internet subscription. Those rates are higher in the Historic Westside and adjoining downtown neighborhoods.

Trustees and Jara also discussed alternatives to online learning, with Jara saying the district might need to mail packets home despite a significant cost.

But Trustee Danielle Ford said the district should not mail packets because of the potential transfer of the virus associated with the mail. She suggested packing buses with supplies and taking them to families along normal routes, or offering a printing hub for families.

CCSD has been giving out voluntary learning packets, which are also available online, at food distribution sites since last week. Some individual schools and teachers have held class online. Jara also announced over the weekend a new curriculum platform called ActivelyLearn, though he said Monday that the district would not require teachers to use any specific platform.

“Can I tell you that 320,000 students are learning through distance education? Probably not,” Jara said of the Monday deadline. “But we’re doing the best that we can.”

Trustee Deanna Wright excoriated the Nevada Department of Education for asking Jara to sign a guarantee on distance learning over a weekend without first consulting the School Board and with only the consent of board President Lola Brooks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

