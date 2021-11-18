Jara not expected at School Board meeting to consider reinstating him

The 5 p.m. meeting at the school district’s Greer Education Center in Las Vegas comes after the board voted 4-3 last month to end the superintendent’s contract “for convenience.”

Superintendent Jesus Jara leaves the Clark County School Board meeting after the board of trustees voted to oust him from his position as Clark County School District Board of Trustees President Linda Cavazos continues to preside at CCSD Greer Education Center, on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara is not expected to attend a School Board meeting Thursday evening at which the recent termination of his contract may be reconsidered, according to board President Linda Cavazos.

Cavazos said she was informed Thursday morning that Jara would not attend the 5 p.m. meeting at the district’s Greer Education Center in Las Vegas, but was not told why.

“He has his own reasons. I really don’t know,” she said in a brief telephone interview hours before the meeting was scheduled to begin.

Cavazos said she was expecting a “challenging” meeting, but added that “we’ll get through it.”

Agenda items dealing with Jara’s contract or a possible search for a successor are scheduled to be considered near the end of the session, suggesting a long session is in store for the trustees.

The board voted 4-3 on Oct. 28 to end Jara’s contract “for convenience,” meaning they didn’t need to provide a reason. The board previously decided in May to extend his contract until Jan. 15, 2023.

Jara, who has been on the job since 2018, is currently set to leave his post on Dec. 1 unless the board votes to reinstate him.

Two of the agenda items for Thursday’s meeting — reconsidering Jara’s contract and investigating hostile work environment allegations raised by the superintendent — were requested by board Vice President Irene Cepeda, and Trustees Lola Brooks and Evelyn Garcia Morales.

Cepeda was the swing vote last month in deciding to terminate Jara’s contract, while Brooks and Garcia Morales opposed the motion.

In a statement earlier this month, Cepeda said she voted to terminate the contract due to the “toxic environment” on the School Board and noted “more and more troubling information” had come out since the vote. She did not provide details on the nature of the new information.

If the majority of the board votes in favor Thursday of reconsidering Jara’s contract termination, a new vote on the matter will be taken.

An item about an interim superintendent selection process and possible appointment could be considered if the board decides to uphold Jara’s contract termination.

During their meeting, trustees are also scheduled to consider approving a tentative collective bargaining agreement with the Education Support Employees Association and possibly give final approval to the district’s revamped anti-racism policy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

