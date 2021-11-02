Jara reveals departure date, thanks CCSD staff in farewell email

In an email to Clark County School District employees, Superintendent Jesus Jara announces his departure date after trustees terminated his contract last week.

Superintendent Jesus Jara speaks after the board of trustees voted to oust him from his position during the Clark County School Board meeting at CCSD Greer Education Center, on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara will be on the job until Dec. 1 following a School Board vote last week to terminate his contract, he said Tuesday in an email to district staff.

In the email, Jara revealed his departure date, thanked employees for their efforts to improve educational achievement in the nation’s fifth-largest public school district and urged them to continue to do so after he is gone.

“I pray that you remain focused on doing your work no matter who holds the title of superintendent,” he wrote.

The Dec. 1 departure date was not a surprise, as the school district on Tuesday confirmed reports that Jara’s contract calls for him to remain on the job for 30 days after its termination. That occurred on Thursday, when the Board of Trustees voted 4-3 to end his contract immediately “for convenience,” meaning they did not have to specify the reasons for his departure.

Jara has been superintendent since 2018 and his contract was to have run through Jan. 15, 2023.

The district directed an inquiry about whether there will be severance pay for Jara to School Board President Linda Cavazos. The newspaper has reached out to Cavazos multiple times since Friday, but hasn’t received the information.

Cavazos’ presidency also was to be put to a vote at last week’s board meeting, but the item was tabled without action.

In the email, Jara said he appreciates the “love and support” he has received from those in the district and community since the School Board’s decision.

“The achievements we made over the last three years for our students make me so proud, and I have no regrets for my decision to always put our kids first,” he said. “Together, we worked tirelessly to get back in the classroom, all while protecting and educating our children through the ravages of a worldwide pandemic. The employees of CCSD made this possible, and there is no better team to have had by my side through these efforts.”

Jara said it has been “the honor of a lifetime” to serve as superintendent and encouraged employees to “never lose sight of the reasons you chose a career in education.”

The School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Greer Education Center to consider the process for appointing an interim superintendent.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.