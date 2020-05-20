Jara says safety will guide when CCSD schools reopen — VIDEO

Superintendent says no decisions have yet been reached on the timing of the reopening of the schools, which were ordered closed by Gov. Steve Sisolak on March 15.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara said Tuesday that safety considerations will be paramount in making any decisions about reopening schools for the 2020-21 school year, adding that no such decisions have been reached.

The district will follow federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and take precautionary measures before making a decision, he said at a news briefing.

“I want our families — not just of our students, but of our employees — to know that safety and wellness of everyone is going to be our top priority,” Jara said. “I want our students to stay home, take care of themselves and be ready to come back and continue moving forward, whatever that looks like.”