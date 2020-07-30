112°F
Education

Jerry Vallen, founding dean of UNLV hospitality school, dies at 91

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 30, 2020 - 4:09 pm
 

Jerome “Jerry” Vallen, the founding dean of UNLV’s first hospitality school, was always laughing and cracking jokes, even in his final days.

Vallen passed away Thursday morning at age 91, but family friend Pat Moreo said that when he interviewed him for a project two weeks ago, Vallen was joking about how much time he had left.

“He said, ‘I’m glad you’re talking to me now because they tell me I don’t have much longer to be around,’” Moreo said. “That was just the type of humor he had – he was always laughing at everyone, including himself.”

Vallen, the founding dean of what became UNLV’s William F. Harrah College of Hospitality and the co-founder of UNLVino, died of cancer on Thursday morning at age 91.

His Las Vegas legacy began in the summer of 1967, when the Philadelphia-born son of a restaurateur was called to start a hospitality college at the then-struggling, two-building Nevada Southern University, now known as the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Vallen moved his wife and four kids from upstate New York to the southwestern desert, arriving on a surprisingly rainy day marked by flash flooding, his son Marc Vallen remembers.

The hospitality school started small, with 18 students enrolled and Strip hotel employees brought on as faculty, but with the financial help of the Nevada Resort Association and an enthusiastic founding dean, it has since grown into a booming, widely respected program. .

Marc Vallen said his dad had a passion for business but also for teaching. At the university, Jerry Vallen used his business connections on the Strip and forged relationships with casino owners who would accept his students as interns.

“One of the things that made the program unique is that all the students, in order to graduate, needed a certain number of hours of on-the-job experience, and one of the keys to that was forging an agreement with the resort association that they would hire students to give them those hours,” Marc Vallen said. “It ranged from food service to front office to maintenance – wherever they had openings, they were able to rotate these students through to give them some real-life exposure to the industry, rather than just what they’d read in a textbook.”

Moreo, a student in the school’s first class, said Jerry Vallen knew the school would be a booming success and that he set the tone from the start.

“Looking back now, I have no idea how he did it,” Moreo said. “Jerry was a one-man show.”

Moreo said he had already been accepted to Oklahoma State University when the dean told him and the other students about a new program that was opening in Las Vegas. Moreo explained that all the other hospitality programs across the country were looking for students with four-year degrees, so Vallen “decided to service a market that no one else would touch,” he told the Review-Journal in 1999.

Moreo said the first class at Nevada Southern University’s hospitality school, which was a department in the school’s college of business at the time, consisted of 18 transfer students from schools in New York, Pennsylvania and Chicago. He said the students were willing to take the risk on a brand-new school because of Vallen.

“Jerry welcomed us all and when we got here he had a party that first week at the house he’d just bought,” Moreo said. “It was a real family.”

Jerry Vallen, who has been named by the Las Vegas Review-Journal as one of the first 100 people who shaped Las Vegas, began hosting summer wine tasting classes in the late ’60s and, in 1974, he was approached by Larry Ruvo, the head of Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits, with an idea to host a wine tasting with proceeds going to the school. That turned into UNLVino, which changed its name this year to the Evolution Food & Wine Experience.

What began as a small event in the Southern Wine and Spirits warehouse is now the Las Vegas Valley’s largest annual food and wine festival, with hundreds of UNLV students volunteering and networking at the event each year.

Jerry Vallen is survived by his four children; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, Marc Vallen said. The Korean War veteran will lie to rest at the Southern Nevada Veterans Ceremony in Boulder City, next to his wife, Florence “Flossie” Vallen, who passed away in 2017.

Marc Vallen said the family will partner with UNLV to host a large celebration of life once travel and large groups are possible again, hopefully in summer 2021.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

THE LATEST