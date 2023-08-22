Judge denies CCSD bid to stop strike

The Clark County School District filed a lawsuit July 31 against the Clark County Education Association seeking an injunction aiming to halt a future teacher strike.

Judge Jessica Peterson overseas a hearing regarding Clark County School District’s lawsuit against the Clark County Education Association seeking an injunction to prevent a teacher strike, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Attorney Ethan Thomas, representing the Clark County School District, left, addresses the judge as attorney Bradley Shrager, right, representing the Clark County Education Association, listens during a hearing regarding CCSD’s lawsuit against CCEA seeking an injunction to prevent a teacher strike, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Attorney Bradley Shrager, representing the Clark County Education Association, addresses the court in a hearing regarding Clark County School District’s lawsuit against CCEA seeking an injunction to prevent a teacher strike, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Attorney Ethan Thomas, representing the Clark County School District, addresses the court in a hearing regarding CCSD’s lawsuit against the Clark County Education Association seeking an injunction to prevent a teacher strike, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Attorney Bradley Shrager, representing the Clark County Education Association, addresses the court in a hearing regarding Clark County School District’s lawsuit against CCEA seeking an injunction to prevent a teacher strike, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Attorneys Ethan Thomas, from left, Crystal Herrera, center, and Andrew Clark, right, representing the Clark County School District, take notes during a hearing regarding a lawsuit against the Clark County Education Association seeking an injunction to prevent a teacher strike, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A Las Vegas judge on Tuesday denied the Clark County School District’s request for an injunction that would prevent a future teacher strike.

After about 1½ hours of arguments, District Judge Jessica Peterson said that in order to issue an injunction, “the court has to find that a strike will occur.”

Peterson said that if something was to happen, she would entertain a one-day notice to return to court.

The district filed a lawsuit July 31 against the Clark County Education Association. The lawsuit cited statements made by union officials about the possibility of engaging in “work actions” if a two-year collective bargaining agreement isn’t reached by Saturday.

State law prohibits public employees, including teachers, from striking.

Union officials said the lawsuit doesn’t have merit and alleged it’s a political move designed to chill teachers’ expression.

On Monday, the union filed an anti-SLAPP motion to dismiss, which stands for “strategic lawsuits against public participation.”

The union said in a statement Tuesday that the court saw through the district’s “frivolous lawsuit.”

“This is a victory for 18,000 educators and their First Amendment rights,” the union wrote. “Educators will not be silenced.”

The union said the ruling confirmed the district’s lawsuit was “meritless” and “politically driven to intimidate and coerce educators into accepting a contract on (Superintendent Jesus) Jara’s terms as well as his efforts to decertify CCEA as the teachers union.”

“Make no mistake about it, we will continue to pursue this matter in court,” the union said.

The statement says the union is determined to get a “fair and long overdue contract.”

“Hopefully Superintendent Jara and the trustees smell the coffee and see that they should be putting their efforts into bargaining at the negotiating table, and not manipulate the courts to force CCEA into a contract on CCSD’s terms,” the union wrote.

The union said it awaits trustees’ review Thursday of its contract proposal. Members will meet Saturday to “review the trustees’ response and decide next steps,” according to the statement.

Contract negotiations began in late March and have grown increasingly contentious between the district and union, which represents about 18,000 licensed employees. The most recent bargaining sessions were Thursday and Friday.

Thousands of teachers protested in July, as well as outside a school board meeting Aug. 10 and they also packed the meeting room. Trustees left the room three times and voted on only some agenda items before adjourning.

The union is planning another protest at Thursday’s school board meeting. Rallies have also been held over the last couple of weeks at some schools.

The union’s bargaining proposal includes a 10 percent raise for all educators during the first year of a new contract and 8 percent in the second.

The district said it can’t support that level of an ongoing pay increase. Its proposal includes a 8.5 percent salary increase in the first year and 2 percent in the second, and a new salary schedule.

State legislators appropriated more than $2 billion in new K-12 public education funding for the next two years, as well as $250 million statewide for school district employee raises.

The district is facing a teacher shortage, with more than 1,100 classroom teacher vacancies just before the new school year began Aug. 7.

