Education

Juvenile arrested for having gun on Silverado High campus

A juvenile was arrested for bringing a gun to Silverado High School last Friday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2023 - 5:09 pm
 
Updated October 24, 2023 - 5:11 pm
Silverado high school at 1650 Silver Hawk Avenue in Las Vegas is seen in a screenshot. (Google)
A juvenile was arrested for bringing a gun on a south Las Vegas Valley high school campus on Friday.

Silverado High School Principal Jaime Ditto sent a message to parents of students at the school to inform them of the arrest, according to the Clark County School District.

“In an effort to keep you informed of important matters happening in and around our school, we want to inform you that a juvenile not associated with the school was arrested with a firearm on campus,” Ditto stated in the message. “There was no threat to students or the school. Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your students.”

Ditto asked parents to “remind your student to never hesitate reporting anything that may be a possible safety issue to an adult.”

No details about the arrest were provided by CCSD police.

Silverado High School is located near South Spencer Street and the 215 Beltway.

Students and parents can make reports through SafeVoice by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org through the free downloadable phone app or by calling CCSDPD dispatch at 702-799-5411 for immediate attention.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

