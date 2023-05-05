72°F
Education

Las Vegas elementary school confiscates firearm from student

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 5, 2023 - 1:23 pm
 
Clark County School District Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bt ...
Clark County School District Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Administrators at a Las Vegas elementary school confiscated a firearm Thursday that a student brought to campus.

In a message to parents, Derfelt Elementary Principal Lea Chua wrote the incident was immediately reported to the Clark County School District Police Department.

Chua wrote the school isn’t able to discuss individual student matters, “however, this event serves as a reminder that weapons of any kind are not permitted on campus.”

“As it has been communicated multiple times, the Clark County School District is actively pursuing any and all legal actions against students who engage in violence and violate the CCSD Student Code of Conduct,” according to the message.

Chua asked parents to discuss school safety with their child and to remind them to “never hesitate reporting anything that may be a safety issue.”

The district has confiscated several firearms at its schools this year, including two last week. In February, at least six guns were recovered from students in the span of one week.

Reports can be made to SafeVoice, a state anonymous reporting hotline, at 1-833-216-SAFE (7233) or safevoicenv.org.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

