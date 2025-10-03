88°F
Las Vegas elementary school teacher arrested on charges ‘related to child abuse’

October 2, 2025 - 6:44 pm
 

A Las Vegas elementary school teacher has been arrested on charges “related to child abuse.”

The CCSD Police Department has released the following statement:

“The Clark County School District Police Department arrested 52-year-old Tiersa Baughman on Wednesday. Baughman was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges related to child abuse.

The arrest stems from an investigation initiated at Doris Hancock Elementary School on October 1, 2025.

Baughman is a teacher assigned to Hancock Elementary School. She has been employed by the District since February 2004. Per the negotiated agreement with the bargaining unit, she will be assigned to home when released.”

