Las Vegas high school holds virtual fire drill

Even fire drills are different in the age of coronavirus.

Spring Valley High students participated in a virtual fire drill Thursday during distance learning. (Photo courtesy of Principal Tam Larnerd)

Spring Valley High students participated in a virtual fire drill Thursday during distance learning. (Photo courtesy of Principal Tam Larnerd)

Spring Valley High students participated in a virtual fire drill Thursday during distance learning. (Photo courtesy of Principal Tam Larnerd)

Spring Valley High students participated in a virtual fire drill Thursday during distance learning. (Photo courtesy of Principal Tam Larnerd)

Even fire drills are different in the age of coronavirus.

Students at Spring Valley High School in Las Vegas on Thursday experienced a virtual fire drill during distance learning.

Principal Tam Larnerd said a text message went out to students asking them to exit their homes, take account of their family members and then incorporate some physical activity into their unplanned outdoor excursion. After doing 10 push-ups, students were asked to hold “tree pose” for 30 seconds and snap a selfie.

Larnerd said he’d sent out an email Wednesday to teachers and families to tell them about the idea, before sounding the alarm at 11 a.m. the next day through a ParentLike text message.

Other schools across social media also holding virtual drills and billing them as a chance for the whole family to review fire safety and spend some time outside.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.