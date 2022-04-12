Las Vegas middle schoolers win $50K in national engineering contest

A team of Las Vegas 6th graders has been named a national finalist in Samsung’s Solve for Tomorrow contest.

A group of Las Vegas 6th graders has been awarded a $50,000 prize in a national engineering design contest.

The team from Knudson Middle School was named one of 10 national finalists in Samsung’s Solve for Tomorrow contest, where students are challenged to identify a problem in their community and develop a solution.

Led by science teacher Steve Gaskill, the Knudson team developed thermally insulating concrete made from sunflower stalks to replace steel benches at bus stops and reduce the risk of second degree burns in the summer.

Next, the students will travel to New York City where they will pitch their idea in the hopes of being named a national winner and claiming the contest’s $100,000 grand prize.

Additionally, voting is now open to the public for the contest’s Community Choice award. Learn more about the Knudson project and vote here.