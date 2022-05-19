Las Vegas schools receive top honors in Heart Challenge — PHOTOS

The American Heart Association has revealed that seven Southern Nevada schools broke records and took top spots in the “Kids Heart Challenge.”

Kids Heart Challenge youth market director Leland Brandon, from left, with Region 1 Associate Superintendent Sonya Holdsworth, Principal Ronald Kamman, Region 1 Superintendent RoAnn Triana, and school aide Jeanette Lemmons, take a picture together following a ceremony celebrating their school as the top fundraising school for the Kids Heart Challenge, at Divich Elementary School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The challenge teaches children healthy lifestyle habits and the value of community service by raising funds for children with heart problems. Along with fundraising, students were challenged to complete “Finn’s Missions,” activities that teach heart health. Finn was born with multiple heart defects and spent the first eight months of his life in the hospital. Finn has had 14 heart surgeries and more than 18 medical procedures.

Among those honored:

— Kenneth Divich Elementary ranked No. 1 in the nation for most completed Finn’s Missions. More than 550 students at Divich Elementary took part in the challenge. They raised more than $40,000, the highest total ever raised by any CCSD school.

— Louis Weiner Jr. Elementary raised more than $14,000, ranking second in the CCSD.

— Southern Highlands Preparatory raised more than $51,000, ranking as the top private school in Nevada. The school also ranked No. 4 nationwide in Finn’s Missions.

— Faith Lutheran Academy raised more than $41,000, ranking as the top Lutheran school in Nevada.

— Pinecrest Academy Inspirada raised $35,000, earning the top spot among all charter schools in Nevada.

— Our Lady of Las Vegas raised $28,000 and was the top Catholic school in Nevada.

— Merryhill School Summerlin raised more than $15,000, which was its best year ever and ranked No. 1 among all Merryhill schools in Nevada.